Spurs Fall Late to Lakers, Lose 120-115 in the NBA Cup
A great night from Victor Wembanyama wasn't enough for San Antonio.
On Friday, the San Antonio Spurs came up short against the Los Angeles Lakers, losing 120-115 in a competitive NBA Cup matchup.
Anthony Davis dominated for the Lakers, posting 40 points on 14-of-26 shooting, along with crucial rebounds and defensive stops down the stretch.
Victor Wembanyama continued his impressive season, leading the Spurs with 28 points on 12-of-25 shooting, showcasing his versatility and range.
The game was close throughout, with both teams trading leads, but the Lakers pulled away in the final minutes to secure the win.
How It Happened...
FINAL: Lakers 120, Spurs 115.
Fourth Quarter:
- Spurs can't get it done at home. Lakers win 120-115.
- Lakers lead by three. Lebron has a triple-double. Castle misses a corner three, James gets the rebound. 11 seconds left.
- Wembanyama checks back in and immediately gives San Antonio the lead on alley-oop. Spurs 108, Lakers 107.
- 5:36: They're working on Wembanyama in the tunnel.
- 6:13: Wembanyama now exits.
- 6:25: Davis and Wembanyama collide and they're both slow to get up. They both stay in, but they're both clearly shaken. Lakers 104, Spurs 100.
- 8:36: Keldon Johnson hits a massive three to cut the lead to one. Timeout Lakers. Frost Bank Center is rocking. Lakers 101, Spurs 100.
- 9:00: Chris Paul makes three at the line. Spurs are getting some momentum, even with the Lakers trading buckets. Lakers 101, Spurs 97.
Third Quarter:
- 1:06: Wembanyama just drilled his fourth three of the evening. Lakers still have the advantage. Lakers 90, Spurs 86.
- 3:00: Keldon Johnson with a nice finish over Davis for the bucket. They've cut the lead to one. Lakers 84, Spurs 83.
- 4:07: Wembanyama denies Davis at the rim and fires up the crowd. He's got two blocks. Spurs have trimmed the lead to three points. Lakers 84, Spurs 81.
HALFTIME: Lakers 68, Spurs 60.
Second Quarter:
- 0:10: Stephon Castle makes one of two at the line and the Lakers will head into the break with an eight point lead. Lakers 68, Spurs 60.
- 0:30: Harrison Barnes misses the back-end of a one-and-one and it leads to an Anthony Davis dunk on the assist from LeBron. Spurs are showing some fight but the Lakers frontcout is causing problems. Lakers 68, Spurs 59.
- 2:00: Lakers have opened up a 10-point lead led by LeBron James, who's got nine points and seven assists. Lakers 63, Spurs 53.
- 5:00: Wembanyama is up to 16 points on 7-for-14 shooting. His matchup, Anthony Davis, however, has 20 points and four rebounds. Lakers lead. Lakers 54, Spurs 48.
First Quarter:
- 1:00: The Spurs have disappeared at the end of the first quarter and the Lakers take the lead. Lakers 31, Spurs 30.
- 2:27: Keldon Johnson hits a beautiful floater for his fourth point of the the game. Spurs continue to pour it on. Spurs 28, Lakers 19.
- 6:30: Victor Wembanyama leads all scorers with nine so far. He's drilled a three and had a couple of nice finishes down low. He's also got a pair of rebounds. Anthony Davis has six points. Spurs hold the advantage. Spurs 19, Lakers 10.
- 12:00: The game begins.
Pregame:
- Tipoff is slated for 6:30 p.m. CT.
How to Watch Spurs vs. Lakers
- When: Monday, November 11, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Frost Bank Center — San Antonio, Texas
- TV: FanDuel SN - Southwest
Injuries
Spurs Injuries
- Tre Jones, ankle (OUT)
- Jeremy Sochan, thumb (OUT)
Lakers Injuries
- Rui Hachimura, ankle (day-to-day)
- Anthony Davis, plantar fasciitis (probable)
- Jalen Hood-Schifino, groin (OUT)
Projected Starting Lineups
San Antonio Spurs
- PG Chris Paul
- SG Stephon Castle
- SF Julian Champagnie
- PF Harrison Barnes
- C Victor Wembanyama
Los Angeles Lakers
- PG Austin Reaves
- SG Cam Reddish
- SF Rui Hachimura
- PF LeBron James
- C Anthony Davis
