Spurs Fall to Suns, Phoenix Suffers Injury Setback
The San Antonio Spurs lost 104-93 to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night, a game that saw some decent performances on both sides but also a significant injury to one of Phoenix’s stars.
Victor Wembanyama recorded a double-double with 15 points, 12 rebounds, and seven assists for the Spurs, continuing his impressive season.
Devin Vassell led San Antonio in scoring, contributing 25 points along with two rebounds.
Jeremy Sochan, making his return from a thumb injury, added 14 points and 12 boards.
Stephon Castle also had a strong showing, adding 16 points, three assists, and three rebounds.
For the Suns, their night took a turn for the worse in the second quarter when Kevin Durant suffered an ankle injury. Durant did not return, and his status remains uncertain. The team will await further evaluation to determine the extent of the injury.
Despite the individual performances, San Antonio struggled to maintain control of the game.
The loss complicates the Spurs' chances in the NBA Cup. Previously sitting atop Group B, they now need favorable outcomes from other matchups, including a Utah Jazz upset over the Oklahoma City Thunder and a stumble by the Dallas Mavericks.
The Spurs will look to bounce back on Thursday night when they face the Chicago Bulls at home. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. CT.