Spurs' First-Round Pick Gets Honest About Playing with Victor Wembanyama
NEW YORK — Carter Bryant has big plans with the San Antonio Spurs.
"I think you're going to look up," he began, "and we could definitely be one of those dynasties that you look back on and go: 'Man, this was a helluva team.'"
The former Arizona Wildcats forward was selected by San Antonio with the No. 14 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, joining Dylan Harper in the Spurs' final lottery draft class as the team looks to climb into the Western Conference playoff picture.
Spearheading that effort will be Victor Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox. Bryant was especially excited about the former when asked about teaming up.
"I'm going to just start out defensively," the rookie said, "because that's what I love to do. I feel like I can just be ultra aggressive. Obviously, you've got to be smart, but just having the mental stability of knowing you kind of have a monster back there behind you that is going to deter everything from the front of the rim."
He went on: "It gives me an opportunity to just be an elite defender to push my limits, especially on the ball."
Bryant will get a chance to showcase his defensive prowess beginning in San Francisco for the California Classic and later in Las Vegas for the NBA 2K26 Summer League. After that, he'll be afforded the chance to play alongside Wembanyama.
Related Articles
Spurs Select Dylan Harper 2nd Overall in 2025 NBA Draft
For Rutgers' Dylan Harper, All Roads Lead to San Antonio