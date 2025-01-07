Spurs’ Growing Pains: Late-Game Execution Could Be the Key
The San Antonio Spurs showed flashes of brilliance Tuesday night but couldn’t put it all together in a 114-110 loss to the Chicago Bulls.
Despite big performances from Victor Wembanyama and Chris Paul, the Spurs once again struggled to close out a winnable game.
Zach LaVine stole the show for Chicago, dropping 35 points while grabbing 10 rebounds and dishing out eight assists.
He was relentless all night, hitting tough shots and making key plays when the Bulls needed them most. Nikola Vučević backed him up with 24 points and 11 rebounds, while Coby White added 23 points and kept the Spurs’ defense on its heels.
For San Antonio, Wembanyama was a highlight reel, finishing with 23 points, 14 rebounds, and eight blocks. Chris Paul did his part too, scoring 18 points and handing out nine assists.
Off the bench, Julian Champagnie drained four three-pointers for 12 points, and Stephon Castle chipped in 10 points and six assists.
Still, it wasn’t enough. The Spurs struggled with turnovers late in the game and couldn’t find answers for LaVine or Vučević when it mattered most. Those miscues turned a competitive game into yet another disappointing loss.
"You have to impose your will on the game as an individual and as a team," acting head coach Mitch Johnson said after the game. "And that's how teams close wins out in this league."
For now, they’ll keep trying to put the pieces together.