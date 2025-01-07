Inside The Spurs

Spurs’ Growing Pains: Late-Game Execution Could Be the Key

The San Antonio Spurs fell to the Chicago Bulls on Monday night, continuing their search for consistency.

Mathey Gibson

Jan 6, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; San Antonio Spurs interim head coach Mitch Johnson directs his team against the Chicago Bulls during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
Jan 6, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; San Antonio Spurs interim head coach Mitch Johnson directs his team against the Chicago Bulls during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
In this story:

The San Antonio Spurs showed flashes of brilliance Tuesday night but couldn’t put it all together in a 114-110 loss to the Chicago Bulls.

Despite big performances from Victor Wembanyama and Chris Paul, the Spurs once again struggled to close out a winnable game.

Zach LaVine stole the show for Chicago, dropping 35 points while grabbing 10 rebounds and dishing out eight assists.

He was relentless all night, hitting tough shots and making key plays when the Bulls needed them most. Nikola Vučević backed him up with 24 points and 11 rebounds, while Coby White added 23 points and kept the Spurs’ defense on its heels.

For San Antonio, Wembanyama was a highlight reel, finishing with 23 points, 14 rebounds, and eight blocks. Chris Paul did his part too, scoring 18 points and handing out nine assists.

Off the bench, Julian Champagnie drained four three-pointers for 12 points, and Stephon Castle chipped in 10 points and six assists.

Still, it wasn’t enough. The Spurs struggled with turnovers late in the game and couldn’t find answers for LaVine or Vučević when it mattered most. Those miscues turned a competitive game into yet another disappointing loss.

"You have to impose your will on the game as an individual and as a team," acting head coach Mitch Johnson said after the game. "And that's how teams close wins out in this league."

For now, they’ll keep trying to put the pieces together.

San Antonio Spurs On Sports Illustrated

Just A Minute: Evaluating the Western Conference as Spurs Battle for Position

Spurs Take a Leap in First Power Rankings of 2025

No Moral Victories: Battles with Jokić Offer Lessons for Victor Wembanyama

Published
Mathey Gibson
MATHEY GIBSON

Home/News