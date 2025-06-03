Inside The Spurs

Spurs Have $229 Million De'Aaron Fox Decision to Make

The San Antonio Spurs will be tasked with making a major decision on their star point guard

Grant Mona

Mar 7, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard De'Aaron Fox (4) high fives team mates after coming out of the game during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images
Mar 7, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard De'Aaron Fox (4) high fives team mates after coming out of the game during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images / Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Spurs made their first big splash in the Victor Wembanyama era in February, bringing in star point guard De'Aaron Fox at the trade deadline to bring a new duo in San Antonio.

As a former All-Star and Clutch Player of the Year in the 2022-23 season, Fox averaged 19.7 points, 6.8 assists, and 4.3 rebounds per game in the 17 games he played with the Spurs after the trade. His season was cut short due to surgery on his left pinkie, and with the Spurs out of Play-In contention, both he and Wembanyama failed to finish the season together.

The Spurs now have a major decision to make, and while Fox was clear that he only wanted to go to San Antonio, there is a large looming extension available this offseason.

A new report by ESPN's Bobby Marks revealed that, "Similar to [Luka] Doncic, Fox is eligible to agree to an extension after the Finals conclude but is restricted on the amount of years and total value. The three-year, $140.2 million extension increases to four-years, $229 million starting on Aug. 3."

Marks also mentions that he expects Fox to sign that $229 million extension and secure a complementary fit alongside Wembanyama long-term.

The Spurs traded for Fox as their elite ball-handling creator of the future, who can take a lot of pressure off of Wembanyama and create space for the Spurs' offense.

With the second overall pick in the NBA Draft in June, many are speculating about a potential logjam on the roster involving Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle, Fox, and the highly regarded prospect Dylan Harper. Despite concerns about fit, Harper may be too talented to pass up.

Related Articles

LeBron James' Ex-Teammate Gets Honest on Playing Together

Spurs' Victor Wembanyama Earns NBA Award Despite Not Playing 65 Games

Chris Paul Reacts to Trae Young’s Instagram Post

Published
Grant Mona
GRANT MONA

Grant Mona is a multimedia sports journalist based in Los Angeles, covering multiple teams. He is a co-host and producer on The Sporting Tribune Today on The BET Las Vegas, KIRN 670 in Southern California and the Hawaii Sports Radio Network. He formerly played baseball with the University of the Pacific Tigers.

Home/News