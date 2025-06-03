Spurs Have $229 Million De'Aaron Fox Decision to Make
The Spurs made their first big splash in the Victor Wembanyama era in February, bringing in star point guard De'Aaron Fox at the trade deadline to bring a new duo in San Antonio.
As a former All-Star and Clutch Player of the Year in the 2022-23 season, Fox averaged 19.7 points, 6.8 assists, and 4.3 rebounds per game in the 17 games he played with the Spurs after the trade. His season was cut short due to surgery on his left pinkie, and with the Spurs out of Play-In contention, both he and Wembanyama failed to finish the season together.
The Spurs now have a major decision to make, and while Fox was clear that he only wanted to go to San Antonio, there is a large looming extension available this offseason.
A new report by ESPN's Bobby Marks revealed that, "Similar to [Luka] Doncic, Fox is eligible to agree to an extension after the Finals conclude but is restricted on the amount of years and total value. The three-year, $140.2 million extension increases to four-years, $229 million starting on Aug. 3."
Marks also mentions that he expects Fox to sign that $229 million extension and secure a complementary fit alongside Wembanyama long-term.
The Spurs traded for Fox as their elite ball-handling creator of the future, who can take a lot of pressure off of Wembanyama and create space for the Spurs' offense.
With the second overall pick in the NBA Draft in June, many are speculating about a potential logjam on the roster involving Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle, Fox, and the highly regarded prospect Dylan Harper. Despite concerns about fit, Harper may be too talented to pass up.
