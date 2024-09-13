Spurs History: Retired Jersey Numbers
Even in greatness there can be levels of tiers, and the San Antonio Spurs may be a perfect example with its honored players.
While there have been numerous inductees in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame who have connections with the franchise, but there's a core five along with coach Gregg Popovich who will forever be known as Spurs greats. Naturally, their jerseys all hang from the rafters at Frost Bank Center: George Gervin (44), David Robinson (50), Tim Duncan (21), Manu Ginobili (20), and Tony Parker (9).
The league also honored Bill Russell, as his No. 6 has been retired across the entire NBA.
So here's a great trivia question that the most serious San Antonio fans will likely get but give pause to most others: Who are the other five players to have their jersey numbers retired by the Spurs? You could even provide a hint that one of them also wore No. 6.
Bruce Bowen, No. 12
Spent nine seasons (2001-09) in San Antonio and appeared in 630 games ... one of just eight players to appear in 600-plus games with the Spurs ... started in every game he played in for the Silver and Black, averaging 6.4 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 31.2 minutes ... earned eight All-Defensive selections and was a part of three NBA Championships (2003, 2005, 2007) ... became the seventh Spur to have jersey retired ... the Spurs honored Bowen on March 21, 2012 by retiring his No. 12 jersey.
Sean Elliott, No. 32
Spent 11 of his 12 NBA seasons with the Spurs ... will always be remembered for the Memorial Day Miracle ... the Spurs trailed the Trail Blazers 85-83 with 12 seconds left when he caught an inbounds pass
and literally tip-toed the out of bounds line while sinking a 24-foot three-pointer ... the victory propelled the Spurs to their first NBA Championship ... one month after the 1999 NBA Championship, announced that he would need a kidney transplant ... on July 21, 1999, received a kidney from his older brother, Noel ... eight months later – on March 14, 2000 – became the first NBA player to return to action after a major organ transplant ... in 11 seasons with the Spurs appeared in 669 regular season games, averag-
ing 14.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists ... a two-time NBA All-Star (1993 and 1996) ... his No. 32 was retired on March 6, 2005.
Avery Johnson, No. 6
Played 10 of his 16 NBA seasons in San Antonio ... one of five players to spend 10-or-more seasons with the Spurs (along with Tim Duncan, Sean Elliott, George Gervin and David Robinson) ... appeared in 644 regular season games with the Silver and Black, averaging 10.1 points, 6.9 assists, 2.0 rebounds and 1.11 steals in 31.1 minutes ... the Spurs all-time leader in assists, with 4,474 ... ranks among the team’s all-time leaders in games (fifth), points (ninth with 6,486) and steals (sixth with 712) ... played a key role in the Spurs first NBA Championship ... averaged 12.6 points and 7.4 assists in the 1999 Playoffs ... with 47.0 seconds left in Game 5 of the Finals hit an 18-foot jumper, the final basket for either team, to give the Spurs a 78-77 win over the Knicks and clinch the 1999 NBA Championship ... won the 1998 NBA Sportsmanship Award ... appeared in 1,054 games in his NBA career ... known as the Little General, he and Calvin Murphy are the only players in NBA history under 6-feet tall to appear in over 1,000 NBA games ... his No. 6 was retired on December 22, 2007.
Johnny Moore, No. 00
Spent nine seasons with the Spurs, averaging 9.4 points, 7.4 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.96 steals in 519 regular season games ... during the 1981–82 season led the NBA in assists, averaging 9.6 assists per contest (edging out Magic Johnson of the Lakers who averaged 9.5 assists) ... ranks second on the Spurs all-time assists list with 3,865 ... on December 26, 1985, was diagnosed with Desert Fever ... early on doctors said the disease would be fatal ... showing the same fight off the court as he did on it, he beat the disease ... returned to play three more seasons with the Spurs before retiring after the 1989–90 campaign ... his No. 00 was retired on March 20, 1998.
James Silas, No. 13
Moved to San Antonio in the summer of 1973 when the Dallas Chaparrals became the San Antonio Spurs ... in eight seasons with the Spurs, appeared in 540 regular season games, averaging 17.1 points, 4.0 assists and 3.0 rebounds ... enjoyed his best season during the 1975–76 campaign when he averaged 23.8 points, 5.4 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.85 steals while appearing in all 84 games ... was named an ABA All-Star in both 1975 and 1976 ... injuries hit in the middle of his career ... suffered a broken ankle in the 1976 ABA Playoffs ... then blew out a knee in November of 1976 ... was able to return from the injuries to string together three solid seasons with the Spurs before being traded to Cleveland on June 6, 1981 ... had his No. 13 retired on February 28, 1984.
