Spurs Honor Commitment to De'Aaron Fox with $229 Million Decision
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs always play it by the book.
After trading for Sacramento Kings star De'Aaron Fox at February's NBA Trade Deadline to give Victor Wembanyama his first indisputable No. 2 option, the young squad lucked into another prospect with the second-overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft: Dylan Harper.
Harper brings high upside as a playmaking point guard with size; the Spurs waded through months of probes regarding whether he was the right choice as a better talent than an immediate fit.
Conquering voices claiming the two players couldn't coexist, San Antonio made its plans crystalline Monday afternoon. Fox agreed to a four-year, $229 million maximum extension — his first with the franchise — to keep him rostered through the 2029-30 season, per ESPN.
Spurs Commit to Fox
Adding Harper certainly changed the Spurs' course, especially if the Rutgers product turns into the talent his draft position suggests he can be. Early on, San Antonio is confident in that outcome.
"The expectations shouldn't be high," said Spurs Summer League coach Mike Noyes, who serves as the team's director of player development. "He's right where he needs to be."
Harper's development will take a few seasons, whereas Fox is now entering his prime with both an All-NBA selection and an NBA All-Star nod to his name. At 27, he's set to be the second face of the Spurs' push for Western Conference contention.
Fox and Wembanyama have lofty goals.
“We want be the best pick-and-roll combo in the league," Fox said at the end of the regular season. "We('re) two guys who are extremely dynamic, can pick and choose our spots whenever we want."
Comparing Wembanyama's size to his own speed, Fox makes a good point. While San Antonio continues to load up defensively, it's improving in the shadows offensively. Some of that improvement stems from yearly development, but most is driven by chemistry.
"Having this summer to be able to work together is definitely good," Fox said. "If (we're) able to really put together that type of combination ... it’s going to be a hard thing to stop."
The Spurs didn't know they were going to stumble into Harper when they traded for Fox, but extending him on the highest contract available proved they're keen on honoring commitments.
And they know what they're in for.
“We have a hold on the direction and want to build upon something,” Spurs coach Mitch Johnson said after taking over for Gregg Popovich in May. “This is not a reboot or restart. It’s a new chapter ... but the theme of the book isn’t changing.”
