Spurs' Late Rally Falls Short Against Timberwolves
The San Antonio Spurs put up a fight against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday night but fell just short, losing 112-110.
The game didn’t get off to the smoothest start, with a one-hour delay due to an issue with the court at Target Center. But once things got rolling, it turned into a game of runs.
The Spurs came out firing, taking a solid 33-25 lead after the first quarter. Then the second quarter hit, and things went south. San Antonio managed just 12 points—one of their lowest-scoring quarters of the season—while Minnesota piled on 32. This comes just days after a rough 11-point quarter against the Nets.
Despite the setback, the Spurs stormed back in the third quarter with 37 points, outscoring the Timberwolves by 12. Unfortunately, they couldn’t keep the momentum going in the final frame, and Minnesota held on for the win.
Victor Wembanyama continued to show why he’s such a special talent, leading the Spurs with 34 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 blocks.
Devin Vassell had a strong night too, putting up 22 points on 8-for-14 shooting.
Harrison Barnes, who was on fire, also shot 8-for-9 from the field, including 3-for-4 from deep, and grabbing five rebounds.
This loss brings the Spurs to a .500 record at 16-16—a season that’s been filled with ups and downs.
They’ll try to get back on track at home on Tuesday, Dec. 31, against the Clippers.