Spurs Legend Compares Victor Wembanyama to Kobe Bryant
Sean Elliott has been a staple of the San Antonio Spurs organization for decades, both on the court and in the broadcast booth.
As a player, Elliott carved out a nice career, earning two All-Star selections in 1993 and 1996, and playing a key role in the Spurs' 1999 NBA Championship victory. A smooth scorer and defensive staple, Elliott was a vital part of the Spurs' success during the '90s, particularly alongside fellow stars like David Robinson and later Tim Duncan.
After his playing days, Elliott transitioned into broadcasting, where he quickly became a respected analyst for the Spurs.
Speaking on SiriusXM NBA Radio on Monday, Elliott praised San Antonio star center Victor Wembanyama’s relentless work ethic, likening it to that of Duncan.
“You’ve got a lot of that Timmy Duncan gym rat in him,” Elliott said. “Pop [Gregg Popovich] used to joke that they had to kick Tim out of the gym … And that is an anomaly for bigs. When you have a big guy that has that type of passion, that type of hunger, he’s routinely the last guy in the gym.”
But what really caught everyone’s attention was Elliott’s next comment.
“I’d say that he [Wembanyama] has got a little bit of that Kobe mentality,” Elliott added, referencing the legendary “Mamba Mentality” that defined Kobe Bryant’s career.
Wembanyama is shining in his sophomore season, averaging 22.9 points (24th in the NBA), 10.2 rebounds (12th), 3.3 assists, and shooting 46.8% from the field.
If his work ethic and mentality continue to align with the likes of Duncan and Bryant, the Spurs could be building something truly special once again.