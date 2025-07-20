Spurs Legend Reacts to Team Adding Celtics Big Man
The San Antonio Spurs have their franchise center piece in Victor Wembanyama, as the French star's season-ending injury prevented him from becoming the youngest player in NBA history to win Defensive Player of the Year. He's since taken a unique approach this offseason to how he's preparing himself for next year, and health might be the only thing stopping him from reaching All-NBA status.
However, he can't do it alone, as outside of drafting Dylan Harper and Carter Bryant in the lottery of the 2025 NBA Draft, the Spurs made several additions during the free agency period. They made a crucial signing at the start of free agency by signing ex-Boston Celtics big man Luke Kornet to a multi-year deal, which a certain Spurs Champion had some thoughts about.
"Luke had a great experience with the Celtics," said 1999 champion Avery Johnson. "I coached against him when he was in college at Vanderbilt, but I just think his positive energy, your team first guy, a big that can spread and stretch the floor, you know, someone who knows how to communicate well on defense with this young Spurs team."
Kornet won't be a player that commands touches on the Spurs, but as he did with the Celtics, he tends to make the most of them. On top of being one of the better shot-blocking centers in the NBA, Kornet also flashed an ability to shoot the ball earlier in his career, but hasn't consistently shot the three since.
His main role with the Spurs will likely be taking the pressure off Wembanyama to do all the work down low, allowing him to flourish on defense as a roamer and preserve his energy. San Antonio also doubled down on big man help by adding Kelly Olynyk, solidifying their rotation for next season.
