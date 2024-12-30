Spurs Look For 2nd Straight Win as they Square Off With Southwestern Rival
The San Antonio Spurs (16-15) finish a four game road trip on Sunday night with their first visit to the Target Center of the season for a matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves (16-14). The Spurs are 1-2 on the week and can finish the trip respectably with an upset against their Southwest Division rivals.
San Antonio split the first two games against Minnesota, winning by 10 in November and losing by 14 in early December both at home. The Timberwolves held the Spurs to its season low, 92 points in their loss two weeks ago and it wasn't a fluke. Minnesota is allowing the fourth fewest points per game and is sixth in the league in defensive rating.
The Spurs got by the struggling Brooklyn Nets on Friday but face a Timberwolves squad that's won two straight and sitting in eighth in the Western Conference standings. Can the Spurs punch above its weight and handle Anthony Edwards and Rudy Gobert? A win would see San Antonio leapfrog Minnesota as the young franchise sits a half game behind the Timberwolves fighting for playoff positioning as we reach the end of the year.
The Spurs are a 6.5-point underdog and ESPN Analytics Matchup Predictor only gives them a 41 percent chance to win the game. The Spurs and Timberwolves tip off at 8 p.m. CT after tipoff was pushed back by one hour to address an issue with the playing surface in the Target Center.