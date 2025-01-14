Spurs Look To End Losing Streak in Los Angeles on Monday Night
The San Antonio Spurs (18-19) stay on the road on Monday as they travel to take on the Los Angeles Lakers (20-16) to start the new week. The Spurs and Lakers were originally scheduled to play on Saturday but saw the game postponed due to wildfires in the region. Monday's game is on as originally scheduled and Saturday's makeup date has not been set.
The Spurs enter Monday's contest on a three-game losing streak and have slipped out of the Western Conference playoff picture all the way to 12th in the standings. The Lakers have lost three of their last five, including the last two in a row, making this game an opportunity for one franchise to get back on track.
The Lakers list Lebron James and Anthony Davis as game time decisions, but both superstars are expected to play after getting extra rest with the postponements. San Antonio forward Jeremy Sochan is also a game time decision, but is expected to play.
Read More: Why the Spurs Lost to the Bucks: 3 Key Stats From Wednesday's Game
The Los Angeles Lakers are a 3.5-point favorite but ESPN Analytics Matchup Predictor gives the San Antonio Spurs a 54.7 percent chance to pull out the victory. The game tips off at 9:30 p.m. CT inside cyrpto.com Arena and San Antonio Spurs On SI will have coverage at the conclusion.