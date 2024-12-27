Spurs Look to Salvage Road Trip Squaring Off Against Nets
The San Antonio Spurs (15-15) continue this week's road trip with a Friday night matchup against the Brooklyn Nets (12-18). The Spurs have dropped two in a row and look to stop the losing and stay above .500 against a team that's lost five of their last seven contests.
Superstar forward Victor Wembanyama was sensational in his Christmas Day debut against the New York Knicks. Wembanyama scored 42 points and had 18 rebounds with four assists and four blocks but it wasn't enough to come away with a win. The Nets return home for a back-to-back after forward Cameron Johnson scored 29 points to lead them past the Milwaukee Bucks 111-105.
Brooklyn will have a difficult time replicating Thursday night's effort as Johnson's been listed as questionable, guards Cam Thomas and Ben Simmons are out, forward Ziaire Williams is out and Dorian Finney-Smith is likely out but officially questionable.
San Antonio won the last matchup against the Nets in March 122-115 but the Spurs haven't won in Brooklyn since January of 2018. Friday will be the first of two matchups this season as the Nets look to improve on a 5-8 home record.
The Spurs are a 6.5-point favorite and have a 70 percent chance to win according to ESPN Analytics Matchup Predictor. The two-game skid drops San Antonio from the play-in picture to 11th in the Western Conference as a third of the season's already gone.