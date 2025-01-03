Spurs Lose Key Player Ahead of Nuggets Matchup
The San Antonio Spurs will be without forward Jeremy Sochan for Friday night's matchup against the Denver Nuggets due to bilateral lower back tightness, as reported by Jeff Garcia of KENS 5 San Antonio.
Sochan initially experienced discomfort during Tuesday's commanding 122-86 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers. He played only 15 minutes in that game, contributing four points, five rebounds, two assists, and one steal before sitting out the second half.
The 21-year-old has been a key player for the Spurs this season, averaging 13.9 points and 8.2 rebounds per game. His ability to impact both ends of the court has been instrumental in the team’s strategy, and his absence creates a void in the lineup against a tough Denver team led by reigning MVP Nikola Jokić.
To compensate for Sochan's absence, Julian Champagnie and Keldon Johnson are expected to see increased minutes. Johnson, who is averaging 12.1 points per game this season, will likely take on a larger offensive load, while Sandro Mamukelashvili could be another option at power forward.
Mamukelashvili has contributed 4.4 points per game and could play a more significant role defensively in Friday's matchup.
The Spurs will need a collective effort to compete with the Nuggets, who boast one of the league’s most potent offenses. Sochan’s versatility and presence in the paint will be sorely missed as San Antonio looks to extend its momentum from Tuesday’s win.
The game tips off Friday night at Ball Arena in Denver.