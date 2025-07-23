Spurs Make Announcement on Signing 6-Foot-4 Summer League Standout
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Spurs fans won't have to wait long to see a Silver & Black No. 25 jersey. David Jones-Garcia is taking Sidy Cissoko's number.
After signing a two-way contract with the San Antonio Spurs, the 6-foot-4 guard was officially welcomed by the team in a press release on Wednesday afternoon.
Per the Spurs: "The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have signed guard David Jones Garcia to a Two-Way contract. Per team policy, terms of the contract were not announced."
Jones Garcia was recently named to the NBA 2K26 All-Summer League First Team after averaging 21.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.2 steals on both 53 percent shooting from the field and from 3. Prior to Las Vegas, he averaged a California Classic-best 22.7 points along with 5.3 rebounds and 1.33 steals in three games in San Francisco this summer.
"He (was) the best player at Summer League," Spurs Summer League coach Mike Noyes said of Jones-Garcia. "He has been phenomenal ... terrific."
After reports of San Antonio signing former Oklahoma City Thunder guard Lindy Waters III to a one-year deal, it has one more standard contract spot and two remaining two-way deals. Qualifying offers have been tendered to both Harrison Ingram and Riley Minix.
Concerning the latter, Jones-Garcia was the first one to sign.
"Ever since I got to San Antonio, they've welcomed me with open arms," Jones-Garcia said. "I'm trying to do my best to help the team win as many games as we can."
