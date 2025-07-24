Spurs Make Announcement on Signing Ex-Warriors, Thunder Guard
SAN ANTONIO — Lindy Waters III has become somewhat of an NBA troubadour; the San Antonio Spurs will his fourth team in five seasons.
The announcement came Thursday, shortly after the team signed Summer League standout David Jones-Garcia to a two-way contract to secure his services at the lowest-possible rate. Waters is signing a one-year standard deal to bring the Spurs' roster count to 14.
Per release: "Waters appeared in 52 games for the Golden State Warriors and Detroit Pistons last season, averaging 4.9 points, 2.1 rebounds and one assist. A four-year NBA veteran, he has appeared in 156 games with Oklahoma City, Golden State and Detroit, holding career averages of 5.2 points and 1.9 rebounds."
Waters went undrafted in 2020 and worked his way through the NBA G League before landing a spot with Oklahoma City prior to its championship run. One of his biggest assets comes as a 3-point shooter. Across his four seasons, the 27-year-old has shot 37 percent from beyond the arc.
Waters' best season from 3 was two years ago with the Thunder, when he logged a career-best 43 percent clip. Now, he joins a Spurs roster in need of shooting.
San Antonio now has one more standard contract remaining and two open two-way spots, with qualifying offers tendered to both Harrison Ingram and Riley Minix.
