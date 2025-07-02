Spurs Make Major Injury Announcement On Top Draft Pick
The NBA Summer League schedule starts on July 5th with the California Classic, featuring the Golden State Warriors, San Antonio Spurs, Los Angeles Lakers, and Miami Heat. While the Lakers, Warriors, and Heat don't have too many exciting young pieces, the Spurs drafted two Lottery picks this year with Dylan Harper and Carter Bryant.
After the California Classic, the Summer League will then shift to Las Vegas for all 30 teams starting on July 10th, which will feature a Spurs matchup against the Dallas Mavericks and first overall pick Cooper Flagg. The Spurs are just hoping to have Dylan Harper available for that matchup.
According to Tom Orsborn, a Spurs reporter for the San Antonio Express-News, reported that Harper will travel with the team for the California Classic but will not play due to a groin injury. They hope to have him back for Las Vegas, but that is still up in the air.
"It's minor, so he's doing OK. He's been on the court," Spurs Summer League coach Mike Noyes stated.
The Spurs won't do anything to jeopardize Harper's rookie season, so if the groin injury lingers into next week, they'll sit him to make sure he's 100% healthy. They believe in Harper being a key piece to their future, along with Victor Wembanyama and Stephon Castle.
The Summer League is a great way to build chemistry between young players and start integrating a player into the system, but there's no reason to risk any sort of injury over 10 days of basketball in the desert.
