Spurs Announce New TV Play-by-Play Announcer Ahead of 2024 Season
The San Antonio Spurs have officially announced the hiring of Jacob Tobey as their new TV play-by-play announcer on Thursday, a role previously held by longtime broadcaster Bill Land, who recently retired.
Tobey will join veteran commentator Sean Elliott in the broadcast booth, marking a new chapter for Spurs’ game coverage.
Tobey, a talented broadcaster, comes to San Antonio after a successful tenure as a weekend sports anchor at 9NEWS in Denver since 2020.
His list of experience includes play-by-play duties for various networks, including Fox Sports and the PAC-12 Network. Spurs fans can look forward to Tobey’s debut when the preseason kicks off.
“We're thrilled to welcome Jacob to the Spurs family,” said Mike Kickirillo, Senior Director of Broadcast for the Spurs. “His passion for the game, combined with his broadcast experience and holistic sports knowledge, make him a perfect fit for our team. We're confident that Spurs fans will quickly embrace Jacob's energy and insightful commentary.”
Originally from Sandwich, Massachusetts, Tobey graduated from Suffolk University in 2018, where he gained valuable experience through internships with the Boston Celtics and the New England Patriots.
Before his stint at 9NEWS, he served as the weekend sports anchor at KJRH-TV in Tulsa, where he covered a range of local teams, including the University of Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, the University of Tulsa, and the Oklahoma City Thunder.
