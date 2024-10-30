Spurs' Offense Stumbles as Wembanyama Struggles in 105-93 Loss to Thunder
The San Antonio Spurs came up short against the Oklahoma City Thunder, losing 105-93 in a game that highlighted struggles on both ends of the floor.
Harrison Barnes led San Antonio with 18 points, shooting 7-for-12 from the field. Jeremy Sochan also contributed 17 points, showing versatility at both ends of the court. However, Victor Wembanyama had a quiet night, scoring just six points with eight rebounds and three blocks on a putrid 1-for-5 from the field.
Chris Paul kept the offense moving with nine assists and 14 points, but turnovers were a costly factor for San Antonio, with the team committing 22.
Off the bench, Keldon Johnson added nine points, though San Antonio’s second unit lacked the impact needed to counter Oklahoma City’s firepower.
The Spurs shot 41.2% from the field and struggled from deep, hitting just 33.3% of their three-pointers in the loss.
How It Happened...
Fourth Quarter:
FINAL: Thunder 105, Spurs 93.
- 0:50, 4Q: After Branham's free throws, this one will likely come to a conclusion.
- 6:28, 4Q: Thunder lead is back up to 16 points. Holmgren and Dort continue to lead the way for Oklahoma City. Awful night for Wembanyama, too. He's got six points on 1-for-5 shooting with four turnovers. Thunder 97, Spurs 81.
Third Quarter:
- END OF THE 3Q: Spurs have managed to keep within striking distance, despite being down as much as 19. Harrison Barnes leads the way with 16 points. Dort and Holmgren each have 16 for Oklahoma City. Thunder 82, Spurs 70.
- 4:01, 3Q: Spurs have once again cut the lead to ten. Harrison Barnes is clawing San Antonio back into this game. He's up to 16 points on 6-for-10 shooting. Thunder 77, Spurs 67.
- 8:56, 3Q: Chris Paul is starting to heat up here for San Antonio. He's up to 11 points on 4-for-6 shooting. Thunder 71, Spurs 52.
- We're underway in the third. Cason Wallace gets things started with a layup.
HALFTIME: Thunder 59, Spurs 44.
Second Quarter:
- 2:05, 2Q: Chris Paul makes a 25-footer. Spurs have cut the lead to 13. Thunder 50, Spurs 37,
- 6:21, 2Q: Thunder stringing together a run here. They've pushed their lead to 19. Holmgren is up to 15 points. Thunder 45, Spurs 26.
- 8:26, 2Q: Four buckets in the span of a minute for these teams from the 10:00-9:00 mark. Branham makes a jumper, Isaiah Joe nails a 23-footer, Johnson makes a layup, Holmgren makes a mid-range shot. Thunder 35, Spurs 26.
- 10:43, 2Q: Thunder 28, Spurs 19. San Antonio take a timeout.
- First points of the quarter go to Holmgren and the Thunder.
First Quarter:
- END OF THE 1Q: Thunder 26, Spurs 19. Sochan, Barnes and Wembanyama lead the way at the break with four points a piece. Holmgren leads all scorers with six points. Spurs are shooting a putrid 1-for-10 from downtown. 7-for-24 overall, 29% from the floor.
- 3:52, 1Q: Thunder have extended their lead to 10. They're 5-for-10 from three early on.
- 5:35, 1Q: Thunder 15, Spurs 10.
- Holmgren fouls Wembanyama. Wembanyama makes both at the line, and the Spurs are on the board.
- First points of the game belong to the Thunder's Lu Dortz on an assist from Holmgren.
- Chet Holmgren blocks Sochan's layup after Wembanyama wins the tipoff and we're underway.
Pregame:
- Starting Lineup for San Antonio: Chris Paul, Julian Champagnie, Harrison Barnes, Jeremy Sochan, Victor Wembanyama.
- Tipoff from Oklahoma City is set for 8:30 p.m. CT.