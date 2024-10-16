Spurs Officially Acquire 2031 Second-Round Pick, Waive Jalen McDaniels
The San Antonio Spurs announced today that they have acquired a 2031 second-round pick from the Sacramento Kings, along with cash considerations and forward Jalen McDaniels, in exchange for a protected 2025 second-round pick originally via Chicago.
In a subsequent roster move, the Spurs have waived McDaniels, making him a free agent. The 25-year-old forward appeared in 54 games during the 2023-24 NBA season, splitting time between the Toronto Raptors and Philadelphia 76ers, where he averaged 6.1 points and 3.2 rebounds.
By securing a future draft asset and financial flexibility, the Spurs continue to build toward their long-term development strategy, centered around their young core led by Victor Wembanyama. The move opens up roster flexibility while maintaining future draft capital.
This trade is part of San Antonio's broader approach to managing assets as they look to build a competitive team in the coming years.
