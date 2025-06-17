Spurs Predicted To Select Victor Wembanyama Frontcourt Partner
Even though the 2025 NBA Draft is just over a week away, a lot of the focus around the San Antonio Spurs revolves around their interest in Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant. There's truly no telling where the deal is headed, as reports continue to come out every day on where the offers stand with Phoenix. However, the Spurs will have their hands full on draft night.
Currently holding the second overall pick, the Spurs are expected to select Rutgers guard Dylan Harper to pair him in a loaded backcourt with De'Aaron Fox and Stephon Castle. As for their 14th overall pick from the Atlanta Hawks, Bleacher Report's latest mock draft has them going out and getting a future frontcourt partner for Victor Wembanyama.
One of the most interesting prospects in this draft, Bleacher Report has the Spurs selecting South Carolina forward Collin Murray-Boyles with the 14th overall pick. An inside-the-arc forward that isn't your traditional modern frontcourt player, Murray-Boyles makes up for his lack of shooting with everything else he does.
Standing at 6-foot-7 but having the strength to hang with bigs, Murray-Boyles would be an intriguing fit defensively with his ability to guard multiple positions. However, his lack of shooting could be a problem for the Spurs if their backcourt trio doesn't have someone emerge as a consistent shooter. Regardless, his tools can't be overlooked.
However, there's no telling that the Spurs hold onto this 14th overall pick, especially if they include it in a deal for Durant. But if Murray-Boyles does end up making his way to San Antonio, head coach Mitch Johnson will have arguably the best defensive frontcourt in the NBA.
