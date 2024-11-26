Spurs Receive Key Injury Update Ahead of NBA Cup Matchup
The San Antonio Spurs will get a significant boost Tuesday night, with Keldon Johnson expected to return for their NBA Cup clash against the Utah Jazz.
Johnson, who has been dealing with right hamstring tightness, is listed as probable, according to Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News.
The forward was sidelined during Saturday’s game against the Golden State Warriors, but his return will add much-needed firepower to the Spurs’ lineup.
Johnson has been a consistent contributor this season, averaging 12.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.8 assists in 26.8 minutes per game. His scoring ability and versatility on the floor have been key for San Antonio as they navigate the competitive Western Conference.
Even without Johnson, the Spurs pulled off an impressive 104-94 comeback victory over a surging Warriors team.
San Antonio’s depth was on full display as the team rallied to shut down Golden State’s high-powered offense, showcasing their ability to compete against tough opponents.
Tuesday night’s matchup against the Jazz will mark an important test for the Spurs in the NBA Cup tournament. Tipoff is set for 8:00 p.m. CT, with both teams vying for critical points in the standings.