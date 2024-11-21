Inside The Spurs

Spurs Release Key Injury Update Ahead of Jazz Matchup

The San Antonio Spurs will face the Utah Jazz at home on Thursday, but they'll be without several key players.

Mathey Gibson

Nov 16, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Injured San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama during the second half against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Nov 16, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Injured San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama during the second half against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Thursday night’s matchup between the Utah Jazz and San Antonio Spurs will be missing some star power on both sides.

Spurs sensation Victor Wembanyama is officially out with a knee injury, marking his second straight game on the sidelines after missing matchups against the Mavericks and Thunder earlier this week.

He won’t be the only key absence for San Antonio. Devin Vassell is dealing with soreness in his left knee, and Jeremy Sochan is still out following surgery on his left thumb earlier this month.

With three starters unavailable, the Spurs will need to dig deep as they take the floor at home.

The Jazz are facing similar challenges. Starting center Walker Kessler is out for the sixth straight game, and they’ll also be without Jordan Clarkson, who’s been struggling with left plantar fasciitis.

Despite missing some of their key players, the Spurs will likely still enter this game as the favorites.

Utah has struggled mightily this season, holding a 3-11 record and facing consistent issues on both ends of the floor. San Antonio, while not in top form themselves, has shown flashes of promise behind their young core when healthy.

Tipoff is set for 7:00 p.m. CT at the Frost Bank Center, and both teams will look to rise above their injury troubles.

Mathey Gibson
