Spurs Return Home For New Years Eve Clash with Clippers
The San Antonio Spurs (16-16) return home on Tuesday night to celebrate New Year's Eve with a game against a Western Conference rival LA Clippers (19-13). The Spurs look to erase last week from memory and get back above .500 as they dropped three road games last week.
The Clippers enter on a three-game win streak and have won five of their last six as they currently sit fifth in the Western Conference standings, three games ahead of the Spurs. LA will be shorthanded entering the game as Kawhi Leonard and P.J. Tucker are out while Terance Mann is a game-time decision.
The Spurs look to even the season series against the Clippers as they lost in LA in November 113-104. Additionally, San Antonio is looking for its first win in years as they haven't beaten the LA Clippers since January 2022. Victor Wembanyama had a double-double in the November matchup, scoring 24 points and securing 13 rebounds but the team's 26 percent 3-point conversion rate was too much to overcome for the win.
The San Antonio Spurs are a 4.5-point favorite and ESPN Analytics Matchup Predictor gives the home team a 60.7 percent chance to win the game. The Spurs and Clippers tip off at 6 p.m. CT from the First Bank Center.