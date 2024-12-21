Spurs Rumored to Target Kings Star De’Aaron Fox in Bold Trade Move
The NBA rumor mill is heating up, and the San Antonio Spurs find themselves at the center of the latest buzz.
According to a report from The Athletic’s Sam Amick and Anthony Slater, star guard De’Aaron Fox’s agent, Klutch Sports founder and CEO Rich Paul, recently met with Sacramento Kings general manager Monte McNair and assistant general manager Wes Wilcox.
Sources close to Amick and Slater suggest that the Spurs are “positioning themselves” to pursue a trade for Fox, should he become available. The franchise is reportedly eyeing the dynamic guard as a potential cornerstone to pair with their rising star, Victor Wembanyama.
The Kings, fresh off their first playoff appearance in nearly two decades, are aiming to strengthen their roster, particularly at the backup center and wing positions.
Fox, a Houston native, could potentially welcome a move closer to home, adding another layer of intrigue to the situation.
While the details of a potential trade package remain unclear, several names from the Spurs’ roster could pique the Kings’ interest.
Rookie guard Stephon Castle, along with young talents like Jeremy Sochan and Blake Wesley, could headline a deal. Other possible trade pieces might include Sandro Mamukelashvili, Zach Collins, or even veteran Chris Paul, who could serve as a short-term facilitator for the Kings.
READ MORE: With McCain Out, Stephon Castle Takes Rookie Driver Seat
The Spurs, meanwhile, would likely look to retain key assets while ensuring Fox’s long-term commitment to the franchise.
With Wembanyama’s towering presence in the paint, Fox’s speed, scoring, and playmaking ability would offer a huge one-two punch capable of elevating the Spurs back into playoff contention this season.
For San Antonio, the challenge will be striking a balance between acquiring a star-caliber player and maintaining the depth and flexibility needed to continue their rebuild. The franchise has a history of methodical roster building, and any move for Fox would need to align with their long-term vision.
If the Spurs can secure Fox without “selling the whole ship,” the pairing of Fox and Wembanyama could set the stage for some fun basketball in San Antonio.
Whether the move materializes remains to be seen, but the potential of a Fox-Wembanyama tandem has certainly caught the league’s attention.