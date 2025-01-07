Spurs Seek Revenge in Road Trip to Chicago
The San Antonio Spurs (18-17) look to bounce back from Saturday night's home loss to the Denver Nuggets as they hit the road to take on the Chicago Bulls (16-19) on Monday night.
The Spurs are seeking retribution for a December 139-124 home loss to the Bulls in a game that superstar Victor Wembanyama missed. Wembanyama is not only healthy for this matchup, but has been dominant of late averaging 25.7 points and 10.7 rebounds.
The Bulls will be without Ayo Dosunmu and Torrey Craig for the matchup while the Spurs are relatively healthy but are without David Duke Jr. and Riley Minix.
Chicago held San Antonio to just 28.6 percent from 3-point range in their December contest and outrebounded the Spurs 50-41 to pull off the upset. The Bulls have won three of their last four and are coming off a big 139-126 victory over the New York Knicks on Saturday.
Read More: 'Beast': 20-Year-Old Victor Wembanyama Already A Game-Changer for Spurs
The San Antonio Spurs are a 3.5-point favorite but ESPN Analytics Matchup Predictor gives the Bulls a 53.4 percent chance to pull out the victory. The game tips off at 7 p.m. CT inside the United Center and San Antonio Spurs On SI will have coverage at the conclusion.