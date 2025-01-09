Spurs Seek to Avoid 3-Game Skid Facing an Eastern Conference Foe
The San Antonio Spurs (18-18) look to get back over .500 and stop a two-game slide as they hit the road to take on the Milwaukee Bucks (18-16) on Wednesday night.
The Spurs are looking for their first win over the Bucks since November 2022 and looking for their first win in Milwaukee since October 2021. San Antonio will have to get it done without forward Jeremy Sochan as he was ruled out with back tightness. Milwaukee superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as a game time decision but is probable as he nurses a knee issue.
San Antonio's struggled on the road this season, managing just a 6-10 record and is coming off a tough road loss to the Chicago Bulls. Milwaukee's had a strong home record at 11-7 but has fallen on tough times losing four of six games since Christmas, losing twice to Brooklyn and once to Chicago during the span.
The Milwaukee Bucks are a 5.5-point favorite and ESPN Analytics Matchup Predictor gives the Bucks a 52 percent chance to pull out the victory. The game tips off at 8:30 p.m. CT inside the Fiserv Forum and San Antonio Spurs On SI will have coverage at the conclusion.