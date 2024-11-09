Spurs Set to Welcome Back Devin Vassell for Key Matchup Against Jazz
The San Antonio Spurs are gearing up for a much-needed boost as they prepare to face the Utah Jazz on Saturday night, with guard Devin Vassell expected to make his season debut.
According to Shams Charania of ESPN, Vassell is set to return after an offseason surgery to repair a stress fracture in his right foot.
Vassell’s return couldn’t come at a better time. Last season, he was the Spurs’ second-leading scorer, averaging an impressive 19.5 points per game, along with career-highs in assists (4.1) and rebounds (3.8) while shooting 47.2% from the field.
The Spurs, who are seeking their first playoff appearance since 2019, have had a bumpy 4-5 start, and Vassell’s return brings optimism that the team can steady the ship and compete in a tough Western Conference.
Interim head coach Mitch Johnson will be leading the Spurs in Vassell’s debut, stepping up after legendary head coach Gregg Popovich recently suffered a serious health setback. Johnson, long a trusted assistant under Popovich, will be looking to make the most of Vassell’s skillset to help the Spurs improve their form.
The Spurs will host the Jazz on Saturday at 4:00 p.m. CT.