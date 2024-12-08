Spurs Spread Holiday Magic: Wembanyama and Champagnie Deliver Gifts
The holidays got a lot brighter for some San Antonio families this week, thanks to Victor Wembanyama and Julian Champagnie.
The Spurs stars traded their basketball jerseys for festive outfits, with Wembanyama as Santa and Champagnie as his cheerful elf, to deliver gifts to kids in need.
The event, organized in partnership with JW Marriott, also saw families walk away with Spurs swag bags, adding a touch of team pride to the season.
This marks the second consecutive year the duo has brought holiday cheer to local families, further cementing their reputation as fan favorites both on and off the court.
This annual holiday tradition is a collaboration between Elf Louise, a nonprofit dedicated to spreading Christmas cheer, and Opportunity Homes, which works to support local communities with affordable housing and resources.
From the kids’ beaming smiles to the festive atmosphere, the event was a reminder of how small acts of kindness can make a big difference. And with Wembanyama and Champagnie leading the way, it was a slam dunk for holiday spirit.
While off the court, Wembanyama has embraced the spirit of giving, the Spurs are eagerly hoping to get their superstar back in action soon as he continues to recover from a back injury.
His return will be key as the team looks to build momentum heading into the second half of the season.