Spurs Star Jeremy Sochan Makes Injury Announcement Before EuroBasket
The NBA has been dominated by international talent over the last handful of years, with each of the league's last seven MVP winners being foreign. Of course, that is great for the game of basketball, as it continues to grow across the world, and it makes events like the EuroBasket tournament much more exciting for the casual fan.
The 2025 EuroBasket this summer is set to feature some of the NBA's biggest stars, as Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Luka Doncic will all represent their respective countries. However, not every international star is playing.
San Antonio Spurs superstar center Victor Wembanyama decided not to represent France this summer at EuroBasket, as the 21-year-old phenom takes it easy after recovering from deep vein thrombosis.
However, another Spurs star was set to represent their country this summer. Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan was set to play for Poland in the tournament, but his plans have unfortunately changed.
Jeremy Sochan makes injury announcement
On Sunday, Sochan released a statement, saying that he would not be able to participate in this year's EuroBasket due to a calf strain.
"I'm beyond disappointed to share that due to a calf strain, I have to step away from representing Poland at EuroBasket," Sochan posted on his Instagram story. "I've been working so hard my whole offseason for this, and the past several weeks of training and competing with the national team have been incredible. This is a special group of guys and I was really looking forward to being a part of this team."
Sochan went on to say that he will recover in time for the 2025-26 NBA season.
"Fortunately, my doctors expect a full recovery in time for training camp for the upcoming NBA season. I want to thank my teammates, coaches & all staff, and especially the fans here in Poland for their support. I appreciate you all and please know while I can't be there, I'll be supporting Poland all the way."
The Spurs drafted Sochan ninth overall in 2022 out of Baylor, and the 6-foot-8 forward has been an interesting froncourt mate alongside Wembanyama. This past season, Sochan averaged 11.4 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1.3 stocks per game while shooting a career-high 53.5% from the field.
It is unfortunate that Sochan will miss EuroBasket, as the 22-year-old forward could also use the high-level competition to improve his game heading into the 2025-26 season, but instead, he will now have time to recover from injury.