Spurs Starter, Friday, Dec. 19, 2024: Clutch Plays, Clutch Players for San Antonio
Victor Wembanyama lit up the scoreboard with an impressive 42 points, and Chris Paul delivered some clutch moments to help the San Antonio Spurs edge past the Atlanta Hawks in a thrilling 133-126 overtime victory on Thursday night.
The game had drama to spare.
Late in regulation, with the Hawks holding a three-point lead, Paul nailed a 3-pointer, drew a foul, and sank the free throw, putting the Spurs up 119-118 with under a minute to go.
Wembanyama added a free throw to stretch the lead to two, but Atlanta wasn’t done yet. De’Andre Hunter threw down a ferocious dunk over Wembanyama to tie things up with 11 seconds left.
A Spurs turnover and a missed shot by Trae Young at the buzzer sent the game into overtime.
In the extra period, Wembanyama drained a clutch 3-pointer to give San Antonio the lead for good.
That was the icing on the cake for a massive cross-conference victory.
Now, onto the headlines.
The News
1. READ: How a Single Trade Helped Build a Spurs Dynasty, and Another Nearly Ended It
From Dennis Rodman to Kawhi Leonard, the Spurs have a knack for making bold trades.
Check out the full story at the link above.
2. WATCH: The San Antonio Minute: A Temp Check After A Not-So-Hot Shooting Night
The San Antonio Spurs shot just 11-for-45 from the 3-point line against the Minnesota Timberwolves nearly two years after a similar figure, but while they might not have been able to reach the ocean, there isn't any reason for concern.
Check out the full story at the link above.
3. READ: San Antonio Spurs Move Up in Latest NBA Power Rankings
The San Antonio Spurs went 1-1 last week, despite missing several pieces in both matchups against the Portland Trail Blazers and Minnesota Timberwolves.
Check out the full story at the link above.
Today's Schedule
No games. Next: vs. Portland Trailbalzers | 7:30 p.m. CT.
The Full Schedule
The San Antonio Spurs played their first game of the year on Oct. 25, kicking off the second season of Victor Wembanyama's young NBA career. Now that it's through, here's a preview of some upcoming dates and times (all in CST) throughout the season to watch for:
San Antonio Spurs Regular Season Schedule
Dec. 25: MSG Christmas at New York Knicks
Dec. 31: New Year's vs. LA Clippers
Jan. 23-25: Paris Games vs. Indiana Pacers
Feb. 3: Rodeo Road Trip Begins at Memphis Grizzlies
Feb. 14-16: All-Star Break
Feb. 20: Spurs Get Moody vs. Phoenix Suns
Feb. 21: Spurs Get Moody vs. Detroit Pistons
March 21: Longest Home Stand Ends vs. Philadelphia 76ers
April 6: Final Road Trip Begins at Portland Trail Blazers
April 13: Final Home Game vs. Toronto Raptors
Around the NBA
Catch up on some of the league-wide headlines below:
1. Doc Rivers Offered Simple Five-Word Description of Damian Lillard's NBA Cup Takeover
2. Peculiar Stat Shows Former Lakers Coach Darvin Ham Stands Alone in NBA Cup History
3. Kyrie Irving Goes 1-on-1 With Luka Doncic in Mavs 'King of the Court' Tournament
On This Date in Spurs History ...
December 20, 2017: Without Kawhi Leonard and Tony Parker (quad injuries), LaMarcus Aldridge scored 22 points against his former team, while Pau Gasol had 20 points and 17 rebounds, to lead the 93-91 victory at Portland.
Quote of the Day
“Once you're in the game, you forget about everything.”- Manu Ginobili
The Closer
Check out our home page for more news and be sure follow us on the platforms below. Thank you for checking in, and enjoy the rest of your Friday.
- X (formerly twitter) – San Antonio Spurs On SI (@SASonSI)
- Facebook: San Antonio Spurs On SI
- YouTube: San Antonio Spurs On SI (@SpursOnSI)
- Threads: San Antonio Spurs On SI @sanantonioSpursOnSI
- BlueSky: San Antonio Spurs On SI (@spursonsi)
- Subscribe To Our Newsletter Here