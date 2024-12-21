Spurs Starter, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024: San Antonio Spurs Vying for 2 Straight Wins Against Portland
The San Antonio Spurs have a shot at the team's second straight win tonight as a home matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers awaits at 7:30 p.m. CT.
The Spurs beat Portland just over one week ago on the road, and now play host to the reeling Blazers squad who sit at just 9-18 on the season. The game offers yet another chance for San Antonio to distance itself from that illustrious .500 mark in all the right ways.
Now, onto the headlines.
The News
1.WATCH: Just a Minute: What Does Stephon Castle Need to Do to Lock Up the Rookie of the Year?
With Jared McCain out for the season, what does Stephon Castle have to do to cement himself as the NBA's Rookie of the Year?
2. READ: Jeremy Sochan’s Iron Man Effort Helps Propel Spurs to OT Victory
The San Antonio Spurs' "Mr. Do It All" was at it again Thursday night.
3. READ: San Antonio Spurs Move Up in Latest NBA Power Rankings
The San Antonio Spurs went 1-1 last week, despite missing several pieces in both matchups against the Portland Trail Blazers and Minnesota Timberwolves.
Today's Schedule
Spurs vs. Portland Trail Blazers | 7:30 p.m. CT.
The Full Schedule
The San Antonio Spurs played their first game of the year on Oct. 25, kicking off the second season of Victor Wembanyama's young NBA career. Now that it's through, here's a preview of some upcoming dates and times (all in CST) throughout the season to watch for:
San Antonio Spurs Regular Season Schedule
Dec. 25: MSG Christmas at New York Knicks
Dec. 31: New Year's vs. LA Clippers
Jan. 23-25: Paris Games vs. Indiana Pacers
Feb. 3: Rodeo Road Trip Begins at Memphis Grizzlies
Feb. 14-16: All-Star Break
Feb. 20: Spurs Get Moody vs. Phoenix Suns
Feb. 21: Spurs Get Moody vs. Detroit Pistons
March 21: Longest Home Stand Ends vs. Philadelphia 76ers
April 6: Final Road Trip Begins at Portland Trail Blazers
April 13: Final Home Game vs. Toronto Raptors
Around the NBA
On This Date in Spurs History ...
December 21, 1985: Alvin Robertson scored 41 points to lead the Spurs to a 128-118 victory at Denver. Mike Mitchell had 27 points, while Johnny Moore had 22 points 11 assists.
Quote of the Day
“In sports, you have to be willing to accept failure and learn from it, because not every shot will always go in.”- Tim Duncan
The Closer
