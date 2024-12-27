Spurs Starter, Friday, Dec. 27, 2024: Spurs' Christmas Game Sets New Record
The NBA's Christmas Day schedule tipped off with a bang, as the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs matchup set a viewership milestone.
Averaging 4.91 million viewers, the game became the most-watched Christmas Day opener in 13 years. Viewership for the game was up an astonishing 98% compared to the same time slot last year.
The league's social media engagement also shattered records, with over 500 million video views across its platforms on Christmas Day – the highest ever for the NBA.
This surge in attention is a major boost for the league, which has faced challenges in maintaining consistent viewership this season. A key driver of excitement was the Spurs’ superstar Victor Wembanyama, who delivered an alien-like performance.
Wembanyama tallied 42 points on 16-of-31 shooting, grabbed 18 rebounds, and added four blocks, showcasing why he’s inching closer to being the face of the league.
For a league eager to captivate fans, Christmas Day proved to be a resounding success.
The News
READ: San Antonio Spurs’ Turnover Woes Continue in Tough Loss to Sixers
The San Antonio Spurs came up short on the road Monday night, falling to the Philadelphia 76ers.
2. READ: San Antonio Spurs Forward Named NBA Western Conference Player of the Week
Victor Wembanyama was honored after a pair of spectacular performances.
3. READ: Spurs Rumored to Target Kings Star De’Aaron Fox in Bold Trade Move
The San Antonio Spurs might be on the verge of making a major move for a star player.
Today's Schedule
- Spurs at Nets. 6:30 p.m. CT.
The Full Schedule
The San Antonio Spurs played their first game of the year on Oct. 25, kicking off the second season of Victor Wembanyama's young NBA career. Now that it's through, here's a preview of some upcoming dates and times (all in CST) throughout the season to watch for:
San Antonio Spurs Regular Season Schedule
Dec. 31: New Year's vs. LA Clippers
Jan. 23-25: Paris Games vs. Indiana Pacers
Feb. 3: Rodeo Road Trip Begins at Memphis Grizzlies
Feb. 14-16: All-Star Break
Feb. 20: Spurs Get Moody vs. Phoenix Suns
Feb. 21: Spurs Get Moody vs. Detroit Pistons
March 21: Longest Home Stand Ends vs. Philadelphia 76ers
April 6: Final Road Trip Begins at Portland Trail Blazers
April 13: Final Home Game vs. Toronto Raptors
On These Dates in Spurs History ...
December 27, 1946: Rich Jones was born in Memphis, Tenn.
Quote of the Day
“Tony was 19 when he came in. I've been mentoring and talking to him about life all this time. When you're that close to people for that long, you develop a relationship that's loving and trustful."- Gregg Parker
The Closer
