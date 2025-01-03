Spurs Starter, Friday, Jan. 3, 2025: Chris Paul Enjoying Time in San Antonio
At 39 years old, Chris Paul is proving that age is just a number.
Now with the San Antonio Spurs, Paul is thriving in his role as a veteran leader, relishing the opportunity to guide a young team while still contributing on the court.
“I was in a situation last year (at Golden State) where I was coming off the bench and not really playing that much,” Paul said. “I was blessed and fortunate to end up here."
This season, Paul has been a consistent presence, averaging nearly 29 minutes per game and contributing 9.4 points with a solid 42% shooting from the field. His efficiency extends to the perimeter, where he’s connecting on 35.7% of his three-point attempts. He’s also adding 4.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game.
Most importantly, Paul remains an elite playmaker, dishing out 8.3 assists per game—proof that his basketball IQ remains sharp as ever.
Beyond the numbers, Paul’s presence has been transformative for the Spurs.
His leadership and experience have been invaluable for a team focused on developing its young talent. Starting nearly every game, he sets the tone with his poise and court vision, creating opportunities for his teammates and stabilizing the offense when needed.
After spending much of last season in a reduced role with Golden State, Paul has found renewed purpose in San Antonio.
While Father Time may be undefeated, Paul is showing that with the right mindset and team, there’s still plenty of joy and value to be found in the game.
Now, onto the headlines.
The News
1. READ: Victor Wembanyama, Spurs Bounce Back with Blowout Win Over LA Clippers
The San Antonio Spurs returned home from their trip North with a win and two losses, but got back on track at home against the LA Clippers as Victor Wembanyama logged another impressive performance.

2. LOOK: Victor Wembanyama Rises in MVP Rankings After Stellar December
The San Antonio Spurs' center is quickly playing his way into not only the conversation, but serious contention for the award given to the league's best player.

3. READ: Spurs Fall in Power Rankings After Challenging Road Trip
The San Antonio Spurs dropped three spots in the latest power rankings after losing three games last week.

Today's Schedule
vs. Denver Nuggets. 9:00 p.m. CT.
The Full Schedule
The San Antonio Spurs played their first game of the year on Oct. 25, kicking off the second season of Victor Wembanyama's young NBA career. Now that it's through, here's a preview of some upcoming dates and times (all in CST) throughout the season to watch for:
San Antonio Spurs Regular Season Schedule
Jan. 23-25: Paris Games vs. Indiana Pacers
Feb. 3: Rodeo Road Trip Begins at Memphis Grizzlies
Feb. 14-16: All-Star Break
Feb. 20: Spurs Get Moody vs. Phoenix Suns
Feb. 21: Spurs Get Moody vs. Detroit Pistons
March 21: Longest Home Stand Ends vs. Philadelphia 76ers
April 6: Final Road Trip Begins at Portland Trail Blazers
April 13: Final Home Game vs. Toronto Raptors
On This Date in Spurs History ...
January 3, 2007: Michael Finley scored his 15,000thpoint during an overtime loss at Minnesota.
Quote of the Day
"We suck on 'D. Both individually and team-wise, we suck. We're pretty consistent that way. I don’t know if I have an answer to that. If I did, we wouldn’t suck quite so bad."- Gregg Popovich
The Closer
