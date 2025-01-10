Spurs Starter, Friday, January 10, 2025: Wembanyama Surpasses 1 Million All-Star Votes
San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama has surged past 1.63 million fan votes in the latest NBA All-Star voting returns, securing his place among the league’s elite.
The second-year sensation ranks fourth among Western Conference frontcourt players, trailing Denver’s Nikola Jokić (2.27 million votes), Phoenix’s Kevin Durant (1.98 million), and the Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James (1.98 million).
Wembanyama sits ahead of Lakers forward Anthony Davis, who has received 1.52 million votes.
Wembanyama, who recently celebrated his 21st birthday, has dazzled fans with his extraordinary play this season, averaging 25.1 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 4.0 blocks per game.
Fan voting, which determines 50% of the All-Star Game starters, continues through Jan. 20. The 2025 NBA All-Star Game will take place on Feb. 16 at Chase Center in San Francisco.
1. READ: Why the Spurs Lost to the Bucks: 3 Key Stats From Wednesday's Game
The San Antonio Spurs' journey back to NBA contention hits another setback after a tough loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. Discover three stats that highlight their struggles.
2. READ: Victor Wembanyama Earns 'Special' Praise from Nikola Jokić
The San Antonio Spurs walked out of Ball Arena with a road win in Game 1 of their two-game bout with the Denver Nuggets, and Victor Wembanyama was a big reason why, which earned him even more praise from Nikola Jokić.
3. READ: Against Jokić, Nuggets, Victor Wembanyama Earned His Praise
Denver Nuggets coach Mike Malone and a score of players spoke very highly of Victor Wembanyama after the 113-110 Spurs win Friday night. Safe to say, it was warranted.
Today's Schedule
No game scheduled. | Next: @ Los Angeles Lakers. Saturday, 9:30 p.m. CT.
The Full Schedule
The San Antonio Spurs played their first game of the year on Oct. 25, kicking off the second season of Victor Wembanyama's young NBA career. Now that it's through, here's a preview of some upcoming dates and times (all in CST) throughout the season to watch for:
San Antonio Spurs Regular Season Schedule
Jan. 23-25: Paris Games vs. Indiana Pacers
Feb. 3: Rodeo Road Trip Begins at Memphis Grizzlies
Feb. 14-16: All-Star Break
Feb. 20: Spurs Get Moody vs. Phoenix Suns
Feb. 21: Spurs Get Moody vs. Detroit Pistons
March 21: Longest Home Stand Ends vs. Philadelphia 76ers
April 6: Final Road Trip Begins at Portland Trail Blazers
April 13: Final Home Game vs. Toronto Raptors
On This Date in Spurs History ...
January 10, 2019: With a 154-147 double-overtime win against Oklahoma City, Gregg Popovich surpassed Jerry Sloan for third place on the NBA’s all-time coaching wins list (regular season only).
“I always played like this, unpredictable.”- Manu Ginobili
