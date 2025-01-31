Spurs Starter, Friday, January 31, 2025: Victor Wembanyama Becomes Youngest All-Star in Franchise History
The NBA announced its All-Star reserves on Thursday as the league prepares for All-Star weekend in Feburary. San Antonio's second-year superstar Victor Wembanyama became the youngest player in franchise history and the youngest center selected to the game since Shaquille O'Neal was selected at 21-years old in 1993.
Wembanyama's averaged 24.4 points, 10.8 rebounds, 3.9 blocks, 3.7 assists and 1.1 steals per game this season while shooting just over 35% from the 3-point line. It's Wembanyama's first All-Star game selection and he's the first Spur selected since Dejounte Murray was chosen in the 2021-22 season.
Western Conference starters:
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder
- Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors
- Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets
- Kevin Durant, Phoenix Suns
- LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers
Western Conference reserves:
- Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves
- Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers
- James Harden, LA Clippers
- Jaren Jackson Jr., Memphis Grizzlies
- Alperen Sengun, Houston Rockets
- Jalen Williams, Oklahoma City Thunder
- Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs
Today's Schedule
vs. Milwaukee Bucks, Friday, Jan. 31 (7:00 p.m. CST)
The Full Schedule
The San Antonio Spurs played their first game of the year on Oct. 25, kicking off the second season of Victor Wembanyama's young NBA career. Now that it's through, here's a preview of some upcoming dates and times (all in CST) throughout the season to watch for:
San Antonio Spurs Regular Season Schedule
Jan. 23-25: Paris Games vs. Indiana Pacers
Feb. 3: Rodeo Road Trip Begins at Memphis Grizzlies
Feb. 14-16: All-Star Break
Feb. 20: Spurs Get Moody vs. Phoenix Suns
Feb. 21: Spurs Get Moody vs. Detroit Pistons
March 21: Longest Home Stand Ends vs. Philadelphia 76ers
April 6: Final Road Trip Begins at Portland Trail Blazers
April 13: Final Home Game vs. Toronto Raptors
On This Date in Spurs History ...
January 31, 1955: Mychal Thompson, who played for the Spurs in 1986-87, was born in Nassau, Bahamas.
Quote of the Day
“It doesn't matter who gets what. It's just a matter of doing what it takes to win.”- Pau Gasol
