Spurs Starter, Friday, November 15, 2024: LeBron James' Message to Gregg Popovich

As the San Antonio Spurs prepare to face the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday, they remain without head coach Gregg Popovich, who suffered a stroke on November 2. Popovich’s absence has been felt deeply across the league, as he is widely respected both as a coach and as a person.
Few players have been impacted by Popovich like LeBron James, who has played under him numerous times for Team USA.
"To be honest, I haven't even thought about it yet," James said on Wednesday. "Look forward to the matchup going into Friday obviously. It's always difficult to win a game in San Antonio. For me personally, there's much bigger news out of San Antonio right now and that's my dear friend Coach Pop."
"I'll be thinking heavily about him as I travel there tomorrow, the game on Friday and wishing him the best of health. Hopefully, I see him soon. It doesn't even have to be on the sidelines."
"Hopefully, I just see him soon. That's most important for me."
1. READ: NO MATTER THE VOICE, POPOVICH'S IMPACT LOOMS
The San Antonio Spurs provided an update on Gregg Popovich's health Wednesday morning, leaving the timeline for his return uncertain but his immediate status optimistic.
2. LOOK: SOCIAL MEDIA REACTS TO GREGG POPOVICH NEWS
On Wednesday, the San Antonio Spurs revealed that Popovich suffered a stroke on November 2, addressing questions regarding his absence.
3. READ: WEMBANYAMA MAKES HISTORY WITH 50-POINT PERFORMANCE
The San Antonio Spurs, spearheaded by Victor Wembanyama's 50-point performance, held on against the Washington Wizards Wednesday night. Beyond the win, the 20-year-old also made history in a few regards.
TODAY'S SCHEDULE
- vs. Los Angeles Lakers. 6:30 p.m. CT.
THE FULL SCHEDULE
The San Antonio Spurs played their first game of the year on Oct. 25, kicking off the second season of Victor Wembanyama's young NBA career. Now that it's through, here's a preview of some upcoming dates and times (all in CST) throughout the season to watch for:
San Antonio Spurs Regular Season Schedule
Nov. 15: Group Play Begins vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Dec. 10: NBA Cup Knockout Rounds Begin
Dec. 25: MSG Christmas at New York Knicks
Dec. 31: New Year's vs. LA Clippers
Jan. 23-25: Paris Games vs. Indiana Pacers
Feb. 3: Rodeo Road Trip Begins at Memphis Grizzlies
Feb. 14-16: All-Star Break
Feb. 20: Spurs Get Moody vs. Phoenix Suns
Feb. 21: Spurs Get Moody vs. Detroit Pistons
March 21: Longest Home Stand Ends vs. Philadelphia 76ers
April 6: Final Road Trip Begins at Portland Trail Blazers
April 13: Final Home Game vs. Toronto Raptors
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"How can you be that professional in a suit that looks like that?"- Gregg Popovich
THIS DAY IN SPURS HISTORY
November 15, 1975: A then-franchise record crowd of 11,717 watched the New York Nets pull off a 112-109 win.
