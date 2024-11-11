Spurs Starter, Monday, November 11, 2024: Derrick White Gives Kudos to San Antonio
Since leaving the San Antonio Spurs, Celtics guard Derrick White has been thriving in his NBA career. Now a champion and an All-NBA defender, White has continued to elevate his game with the Boston Celtics.
In a recent appearance on "The Old Man and the Three" podcast, White shared his admiration for former teammates Manu Ginobili and Danny Green, crediting them with shaping his style of play.
"I think I just picked up a lot from, from those two in particular," White said. "Obviously the same position as me, but Manu was 40, at the end of his career, that was the last year of his career. Just the way he was able to, to get to the basket like everybody always talks about the Euro step and stuff, but there were just so many little things he did just to get in that position."
1. READ: CASTLE’S CAREER-HIGH NIGHT PROVES HIS LOTTERY-PICK WORTH DESPITE LOSS
On Saturday, the San Antonio Spurs got a preview of the potential their No. 4 pick brings to the court.
2. READ: SAN ANTONIO SPURS FALL SHORT IN FINAL SECONDS, LOSE TO JAZZ 111-110
A late rally by Julian Champagnie and Stephon Castle falls short as the Spurs suffer a brutal loss to the Utah Jazz.
3. READ: VICTOR WEMBANYAMA'S UNEXPECTED SECOND-YEAR CHALLENGES
It hasn't been easy for the San Antonio Spurs' towering superstar in year two.
- Nov. 11 vs. Sacramento Kings | Bally Sports Southwest, 7 p.m. Central.
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"They were playing like crap, so we put in different guys."- Gregg Popovich
THIS DAY IN SPURS HISTORY
November 11, 1997: Chuck Person launched seven 3-point attempts at Minnesota and made none of them.
November 11, 2019: Tony Parker’s No. 9 was retired by the Spurs.
