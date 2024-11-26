Spurs Starter, Monday, November 26, 2024: Harrison Barnes' POTW Celebration Continues
Happy Tuesday, Por Vida fans! Welcome to your morning Spurs Starter.
After winning Player of the Week for the first time in his career, Harrison Barnes garnered significant attention from both Spurs and NBA fans alike yesterday, and that praise continued throughout last night.
Still riding a high from the team's win against Golden State, Spurs fans took to social media to congratulate Barnes and remind other fans exactly what it took to get him to San Antonio - not much.
In other news, some expect Keldon Johnson to return to the San Antonio lineup in Tuesday night's game against the Utah Jazz, which would be a huge boost to the team's upwardly trending momentum at the moment. Official news will come soon, but if Johnson does return against Utah, it only gives this Spurs fan more reason to go for a relaxing drive.
Now, on to the headlines:
THE NEWS
1. READ: STEPHON CASTLE SHOULDERS LOAD AGAINST CURRY, WARRIORS
Guarding Stephen Curry was just half the battle for San Antonio Spurs rookie Stephon Castle, who stepped up on both ends to fuel the Silver & Black to its third straight win.
Read the full story at the link above.
2. READ: AWAITING REINFORCEMENTS, SPURS 'HAVE TO WIN' GAMES
San Antonio is likely adding Victor Wembanyama back to the lineup against the Warriors, but whether he, along with any other still-hampered Spurs, come back or not, their mission remains the same.
Read the full story at the link above.
Nov 21, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) dunks during the second half against the Utah Jazz at Frost Bank Center. / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
3. WATCH: WHAT WOULD A NEW ERA LOOK LIKE IN SAN ANTONIO?
With reports surfacing this morning of a planned revitalization of downtown San Antonio, how much would the Spurs benefit from a new home, and what might it look like?
Read the full story at the link above.
TODAY'S SCHEDULE
Tonight @ Utah Jazz. 8:00 p.m. CT. (TV: FanDuel Sports Network)
MEDIA DAY, TRAINING CAMP
Now that the Media Day is over and the 2024-25 season is set to kick off, you can check out the stories surrounding the team as it gears up for the beginning of the regular season.
- The Ultimate Guide to Spurs Training Camp
- Everything Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich Said at Media Day
- Victor Wembanyama is 'Funnier' as Spurs Prepare for New Season
- Chris Paul and Gregg Popovich, Once Rivals, Now Set to Join Forces
- Wembanyama Adds 25 Pounds Ahead of His Second NBA Season
- Chris Paul Enters San Antonio as Polished Veteran, Mutual Choice
- Keldon Johnson Is Back For Year 6, and Feels Like the Old Man
- Wembanyama 'Working on Fundamentals' Ahead of Sophomore Year
- Victor Wembanyama, Chris Paul Share Comical Moment During Media Day
- Gregg Popovich Looking Forward To Season of Improvemen
- Castle Impresses Spurs Early with Versatility and 'Own Pace'
- Wembanyama Sets Next Big Goal: Elevating His Spurs Teammates
- Alpine F1 Team Announce New Era Clothing Collaboration
- Gregg Popovich Likes New, Improved Victor Wembanyama
- Is Stephon Castle's Jump Shot A Genuine Problem?
- Jeremy Sochan Ready to Thrive at 'Natural' Position
- Will Julian Champagnie Start In Place of Devin Vassell?
- Zach Collins 'Feeling Great' After Shoulder Surgery
- Harrison Barnes Speaks on Young Spurs' Winning Mentality
- Castle Speaks on Spurs' 'Aggressive' Defensive Mindset
- Keldon Johnson Focused on Getting Better, Sticking Around
- Champagnie's Approach to Begin New Season? 'Just Keep Shooting'
- How Can Sandro Mamukelashvili Earn Rotational Minutes?
THE FULL SCHEDULE
The San Antonio Spurs played their first game of the year on Oct. 25, kicking off the second season of Victor Wembanyama's young NBA career. Now that it's through, here's a preview of some upcoming dates and times (all in CST) throughout the season to watch for:
San Antonio Spurs Regular Season Schedule
Dec. 10: NBA Cup Knockout Rounds Begin
Dec. 25: MSG Christmas at New York Knicks
Dec. 31: New Year's vs. LA Clippers
Jan. 23-25: Paris Games vs. Indiana Pacers
Feb. 3: Rodeo Road Trip Begins at Memphis Grizzlies
Feb. 14-16: All-Star Break
Feb. 20: Spurs Get Moody vs. Phoenix Suns
Feb. 21: Spurs Get Moody vs. Detroit Pistons
March 21: Longest Home Stand Ends vs. Philadelphia 76ers
April 6: Final Road Trip Begins at Portland Trail Blazers
April 13: Final Home Game vs. Toronto Raptors
AROUND THE NBA
Catch up on some of the league-wide headlines below:
Also, be sure to follow along with Spurs On SI's NBA tracker, with more detailed breakdowns of major league news and updates.
QUOTE OF THE DAY
“I was a healthy young man, and I thought I was invincible before I was diagnosed with kidney disease.”- Sean Elliott
THIS DAY IN SPURS HISTORY
November 26, 2006: Tim Duncan became the 99th player in NBA history to join the 15,000-point club, during a 98-78 win at Seattle. He went on to be both the All-NBA First Team and the All-Defensive First Team, becoming the becoming the first player in league history to be named to both an All-NBA Team and an All-Defensive Team in each of his first 10 seasons.
THE CLOSER
Check out our home page for more news and be sure follow us on the platforms below. Thank you for tuning in, and enjoy the rest of your Monday.
