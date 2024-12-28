Spurs Starter, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024: Wembanyama Sets Another Record
The San Antonio Spurs shook off back-to-back losses to the Knicks and 76ers with a gritty performance Friday night, defeating the Brooklyn Nets 96-87.
Victor Wembanyama, the Spurs’ centerpiece, made history early in the game.
With his first block and three-pointer, Wembanyama broke an NBA record, becoming the first player with 22 consecutive games featuring at least one block and one made three-pointer. The previous record, set by Kristaps Porziņģis in 2019, now belongs to the 7’4” phenom.
Wembanyama finished with 19 points, six rebounds, and five blocks, asserting himself as a two-way force against a Nets team that couldn’t contain his length and athleticism.
The Spurs' supporting cast also stepped up. Keldon Johnson delivered a steady performance, Devin Vassell flirted with a triple-double, and Julian Champagnie provided key contributions off the bench in the victory.
The News
The San Antonio Spurs came up short on the road Monday night, falling to the Philadelphia 76ers.
2. READ: San Antonio Spurs Forward Named NBA Western Conference Player of the Week
Victor Wembanyama was honored after a pair of spectacular performances.
3. READ: Spurs Rumored to Target Kings Star De’Aaron Fox in Bold Trade Move
The San Antonio Spurs might be on the verge of making a major move for a star player.
Today's Schedule
No game | Next: vs. Minnesota Timberolves. Sunday, Dec. 30th.
The Full Schedule
The San Antonio Spurs played their first game of the year on Oct. 25, kicking off the second season of Victor Wembanyama's young NBA career. Now that it's through, here's a preview of some upcoming dates and times (all in CST) throughout the season to watch for:
San Antonio Spurs Regular Season Schedule
Dec. 31: New Year's vs. LA Clippers
Jan. 23-25: Paris Games vs. Indiana Pacers
Feb. 3: Rodeo Road Trip Begins at Memphis Grizzlies
Feb. 14-16: All-Star Break
Feb. 20: Spurs Get Moody vs. Phoenix Suns
Feb. 21: Spurs Get Moody vs. Detroit Pistons
March 21: Longest Home Stand Ends vs. Philadelphia 76ers
April 6: Final Road Trip Begins at Portland Trail Blazers
April 13: Final Home Game vs. Toronto Raptors
On This Date in Spurs History ...
December 28, 1983: Bob Bass replaced Morris McHone as head coach. He had a 11-20 record after being promoted from assistant at the start of the season.
Quote of the Day
"I had to stop coaching him because if you put him too much in a cage, you lose his benefit."- Gregg Popovich on Manu Ginobili
The Closer
