Spurs Starter, Saturday, November 2, 2024: Spurs Host Hispanic Heritage Night
Happy Saturday, Por Vida fans! Welcome to your afternoon Spurs Starter.
The San Antonio Spurs are set to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Night this Saturday as they take on the Minnesota Timberwolves, with tipoff scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.
The night’s theme, “Shaping the Future, Together,” is a nod to this year’s Hispanic Heritage Month and reflects the team’s consisten dedication to honoring the Hispanic community.
Saturday’s game will also tab an exciting matchup between Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama and Timberwolves’ Rudy Gobert, pitting two elite French defenders against each other — both of whom were the top two candidates for last year's defensive player of the year award. Gobert took home the hardware, but Wembanyama will be looking to make a statement as this season rolls along.
Now, onto the headlines.
THE NEWS
1. READ: AUSTIN SPURS' SCOTT KING SAYS HE'S SETTLING INTO NEW ROLE
After being announced as the tenth head coach in team history in August, Scott King has spent the last month finding a groove with the G League affiliate.
Read the full story at the link above.
2. READ: HOW GREGG POPVICH SEES WEMBANYAMA'S ROLE EVOLVING
Victor Wembanyama has a sterling evening in Salt Lake City as the Spurs win their second game of the young season.
Check out the play below and read more about it at the link above.
3. READ: AFTER SUMMER OF REPS, SPURS' MALAKI BRANHAM AN EARLY SURPRISE
Through four games, San Antonio Spurs guard Malaki Branham has proven he's deserving of a rotational spot — a relative surprise considering his lack of preseason minutes, but a testament to his work ethic.
Read the full story at the link above.
TODAY'S SCHEDULE
- Spurs vs. Timberwolves, 7 p.m. Central. Bally Sports Southwest, NBA League Pass.
THE FULL SCHEDULE
The San Antonio Spurs played their first game of the year on Oct. 25, kicking off the second season of Victor Wembanyama's young NBA career. Now that it's through, here's a preview of some upcoming dates and times (all in CST) throughout the season to watch for:
San Antonio Spurs Regular Season Schedule
Oct. 24: Season Opener at Dallas Mavericks (L 120-109)
Oct. 26: Home opener vs. Houston Rockets (W 109-106)
Oct. 28: Regular season vs. Houston Rockets (L 106-101)
Oct. 30: Regular season at Oklahoma City Thunder (L 105-93)
Oct. 31: Regular season at Utah Jazz (W 106-88)
Nov. 15: Group Play Begins vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Dec. 10: NBA Cup Knockout Rounds Begin
Dec. 25: MSG Christmas at New York Knicks
Dec. 31: New Year's vs. LA Clippers
Jan. 23-25: Paris Games vs. Indiana Pacers
Feb. 3: Rodeo Road Trip Begins at Memphis Grizzlies
Feb. 14-16: All-Star Break
Feb. 20: Spurs Get Moody vs. Phoenix Suns
Feb. 21: Spurs Get Moody vs. Detroit Pistons
March 21: Longest Home Stand Ends vs. Philadelphia 76ers
April 6: Final Road Trip Begins at Portland Trail Blazers
April 13: Final Home Game vs. Toronto Raptors
Also, be sure to follow along with Spurs On SI's NBA tracker, with more detailed breakdowns of major league news and updates.
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"We'll do whatever it takes. We'll get Angelo (Drosso) after [David Robinson]."- Bob Bass, On winning the draft lottery
THIS DAY IN SPURS HISTORY
November 2, 1988: Acquired Mike Smrek from Los Angeles Lakers for a second-round draft pick in 1990.
November 2, 2004: Signed Tony Parker to a multi-year contract extension, six-year, $66 million.
November 2, 2007: Re-signed Tim Duncan to a contract extension, two years for $40 million guaranteed, keeping him under contract through the 2011-12 season.
November 2, 2015: Tim Duncan passed John Stockton as the NBA leader in most wins with one team at 954 when the Spurs defeated the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden, 94-84.
THE CLOSER
