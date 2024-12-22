Spurs Starter, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024: Wembanyama Records 10 Blocks in Win Over Portland
The San Antonio Spurs downed the Portland Trail Blazers last night via a final score of 114-94 to secure a 20-point victory behind a stunning 10-block performance from Victor Wembanyama.
The French Phenom poured in 30 points and seven rebounds to go along with his double-digit block party, while Charles Bassey added another 16 points on a 7-for-9 shooting night from the floor.
With the win, the Spurs improved to 15-13 on the season and now await their next matchup on Dec. 23 as they travel to Philadelphia to face off against the 76ers.
Now, onto the headlines.
The News
READ: Victor Wembanyama Makes History As Spurs Silence Trail Blazers At Home
The San Antonio Spurs have yet to lose a game sporting a full roster as they cruised to a home victory Saturday evening against the Portland Trail Blazers behind a historic outing from Victor Wembanyama.
2. READ: Victor Wembanyama's Confidence Not Something Spurs 'Taking for Granted'
The San Antonio Spurs were the beneficiaries of another monumental Victor Wembanyama performance against the Atlanta Hawks, spurring a moment of reflection and some apt appreciation.
3. READ: Spurs Rumored to Target Kings Star De’Aaron Fox in Bold Trade Move
The San Antonio Spurs might be on the verge of making a major move for a star player.
Today's Schedule
No game today.
Next game: Spurs @ Philadelphia 76ers | Dec. 23 | 6 p.m. CT
The Full Schedule
The San Antonio Spurs played their first game of the year on Oct. 25, kicking off the second season of Victor Wembanyama's young NBA career. Now that it's through, here's a preview of some upcoming dates and times (all in CST) throughout the season to watch for:
San Antonio Spurs Regular Season Schedule
Dec. 25: MSG Christmas at New York Knicks
Dec. 31: New Year's vs. LA Clippers
Jan. 23-25: Paris Games vs. Indiana Pacers
Feb. 3: Rodeo Road Trip Begins at Memphis Grizzlies
Feb. 14-16: All-Star Break
Feb. 20: Spurs Get Moody vs. Phoenix Suns
Feb. 21: Spurs Get Moody vs. Detroit Pistons
March 21: Longest Home Stand Ends vs. Philadelphia 76ers
April 6: Final Road Trip Begins at Portland Trail Blazers
April 13: Final Home Game vs. Toronto Raptors
Around the NBA
Catch up on some of the league-wide headlines below:
1. Doc Rivers Offered Simple 5-Word Description of Damian Lillard's NBA Cup Takeover
2. Peculiar Stat Shows Former Lakers Coach Darvin Ham Stands Alone in NBA Cup History
3. Kyrie Irving Goes 1-on-1 With Luka Doncic in Mavs 'King of the Court' Tournament
On This Date in Spurs History ...
December 22, 1970: The Spurs set a franchise record for point scored in a game with 160 against Carolina.
December 22, 2007: Avery Johnson became the sixth Spur to have his jersey retired. He played in 644 games over 10 years and was the franchise’s all-time assists leader (4,474).
Quote of the Day
“The Spurs won because of Tim Duncan, a guy I could never break. I could talk trash to Patrick Ewing, get in David Robinson's face, get a rise out of Alonzo Mourning, but when I went at Tim he'd look at me like he was bored.”- Shaquille O'Neal
The Closer
