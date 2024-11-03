Spurs Starter, Sunday, November 3, 2024: Wembanyama Gets the Better of Gobert
The San Antonio Spurs took down the Minnesota Timberwolves at home on Saturday night, securing a113-103 victory.
The main storyline heading into the game was the matchup between Rudy Gobert and Victor Wembanyama, two towering forces with a lot on the line. Wembanyama, now in his second season, has been making strides with some impressive performances, though he’s still finding his footing.
Gobert, on the other hand, has struggled to regain his peak form after the Timberwolves traded Karl-Anthony Towns to the Knicks, leaving Gobert as Minnesota’s primary anchor in the paint.
Wembanyama got the upper hand in this battle, scoring 17 points on 7-of-15 shooting, including a memorable step-back three-pointer over the four-time Defensive Player of the Year in the first quarter. Gobert, in contrast, had a quieter night with 10 points and three rebounds.
Now, onto the headlines.
THE NEWS
1. READ: SPURS OVERPOWER TIMBERWOLVES IN 113-103 VICTORY
Missing key pieces, the San Antonio Spurs still crushed the Timberwolves at home in a commanding performance.
Read the full story at the link above.
2. READ: HOW GREGG POPVICH SEES WEMBANYAMA'S ROLE EVOLVING
After securing their first road victory of the season, San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich took a moment to reflect on Victor Wembanyama’s evolving role on Friday.
Read the full story at the link above.
3. READ: AUSTIN SPURS' SCOTT KING SAYS HE'S SETTLING IN TO HIS NEW ROLE
After being announced as the tenth head coach in team history in August, Scott King has spent the last month finding a groove with the G League affiliate.
Read the full story at the link above.
TODAY'S SCHEDULE
- No game.
Next game: Monday, Nov. 4 at Los Angeles Clippers. Bally Sports Southwest. 9:30 p.m. CT.
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"The biggest challenge was becoming a leader and taking our team to the highest level. Feeling the personal responsibility to take the team to the next level. Overcoming fear of inadequacy and never getting down on yourself or doubting who you are.”- David Robinson
THIS DAY IN SPURS HISTORY
November 3, 2001: Steve Smith launched eight 3-pointers and made them all against Portland to set a franchise record.
November 3, 2017: The 108-101 victory against the Charlotte Hornets marked Manu Ginobili’s 1,000th career game and 728th career win, making him the winningest player through 1,000 games in NBA history. He also became the first player from South America to play 1,000 NBA games, and the second player selected in the second round of an NBA draft.
THE CLOSER
