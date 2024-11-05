Spurs Starter, Sunday, November 5, 2024: Fans React to Gregg Popovich's 'Indefinite' Absence
Before yesterday's game against the L.A. Clippers, it was announced that head coach Gregg Popovich will miss an "indefinite" amount of time due to a health concern arising from a medical issue Popovich suffered from over the weekend.
Multiple fans took to social media in reaction to the news.
THE NEWS
1. READ: GREGG POPOVICH OUT: WHO IS MITCH JOHNSON, THE SPURS' STAND-IN COACH?
With Gregg Popovich sidelined, the San Antonio Spurs are entrusting the reins to a reliable assistant coach.
2. READ: TIMELESS TALENT: CHRIS PAUL'S EFFICIENT PLAY REVIVES SPURS' OFFENSE
At 39 years old, Chris Paul is demonstrating that his one-year deal with the San Antonio Spurs is shaping up to be truly memorable.
3. READ: EXTRA POINT: TWO BENCH PLAYERS COULD PLAY A BIG ROLE FOR SAN ANTONIO
The Spurs need a potent bench 1-2 punch when Wembanyama and Paul exit the floor, and they might have it in two secret bench weapons.
TODAY'S SCHEDULE
- No game.
Next game: Wednesday, Nov. 6 at Houston Rockets. Bally Sports Southwest. 7:00 p.m. CT.
MEDIA DAY, TRAINING CAMP
Now that the Media Day is over and the 2024-25 season is set to kick off, you can check out the stories surrounding the team as it gears up for the beginning of the regular season.
- The Ultimate Guide to Spurs Training Camp
- Everything Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich Said at Media Day
- Victor Wembanyama is 'Funnier' as Spurs Prepare for New Season
- Chris Paul and Gregg Popovich, Once Rivals, Now Set to Join Forces
- Wembanyama Adds 25 Pounds Ahead of His Second NBA Season
- Chris Paul Enters San Antonio as Polished Veteran, Mutual Choice
- Keldon Johnson Is Back For Year 6, and Feels Like the Old Man
- Wembanyama 'Working on Fundamentals' Ahead of Sophomore Year
- Victor Wembanyama, Chris Paul Share Comical Moment During Media Day
- Gregg Popovich Looking Forward To Season of Improvemen
- Castle Impresses Spurs Early with Versatility and 'Own Pace'
- Wembanyama Sets Next Big Goal: Elevating His Spurs Teammates
- Alpine F1 Team Announce New Era Clothing Collaboration
- Gregg Popovich Likes New, Improved Victor Wembanyama
- Is Stephon Castle's Jump Shot A Genuine Problem?
- Jeremy Sochan Ready to Thrive at 'Natural' Position
- Will Julian Champagnie Start In Place of Devin Vassell?
- Zach Collins 'Feeling Great' After Shoulder Surgery
- Harrison Barnes Speaks on Young Spurs' Winning Mentality
- Castle Speaks on Spurs' 'Aggressive' Defensive Mindset
- Keldon Johnson Focused on Getting Better, Sticking Around
- Champagnie's Approach to Begin New Season? 'Just Keep Shooting'
- How Can Sandro Mamukelashvili Earn Rotational Minutes?
THE FULL SCHEDULE
The San Antonio Spurs played their first game of the year on Oct. 25, kicking off the second season of Victor Wembanyama's young NBA career. Now that it's through, here's a preview of some upcoming dates and times (all in CST) throughout the season to watch for:
San Antonio Spurs Regular Season Schedule
Oct. 24: Season Opener at Dallas Mavericks (L 120-109)
Oct. 26: Home opener vs. Houston Rockets (W 109-106)
Oct. 28: Regular season vs. Houston Rockets (L 106-101)
Oct. 30: Regular season at Oklahoma City Thunder (L 105-93)
Oct. 31: Regular season at Utah Jazz (W 106-88)
Nov. 2: Regular season vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (W 113-103)
Nov. 4: Regular season vs. L.A. Clippers
Nov. 15: Group Play Begins vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Dec. 10: NBA Cup Knockout Rounds Begin
Dec. 25: MSG Christmas at New York Knicks
Dec. 31: New Year's vs. LA Clippers
Jan. 23-25: Paris Games vs. Indiana Pacers
Feb. 3: Rodeo Road Trip Begins at Memphis Grizzlies
Feb. 14-16: All-Star Break
Feb. 20: Spurs Get Moody vs. Phoenix Suns
Feb. 21: Spurs Get Moody vs. Detroit Pistons
March 21: Longest Home Stand Ends vs. Philadelphia 76ers
April 6: Final Road Trip Begins at Portland Trail Blazers
April 13: Final Home Game vs. Toronto Raptors
QUOTE OF THE DAY
“When I came down to St. Croix to see Timmy eight or nine years ago, nobody said a word to me (about driving on the left side), ... I got my rental car and I went out on the road, and I was gesticulating at like 10 people before I realized I was the jerk.”- Gregg Popovich
THIS DAY IN SPURS HISTORY
November 5, 2008: Tony Parker became just the sixth Spur to score 50-or-more in a game when he tallied 55 at Minnesota. San Antonio won 129-125 in double overtime as he tied George Gervin for third place among all-time single game scoring totals.
THE CLOSER
