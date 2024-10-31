Spurs Starter, Thursday, October 31, 2024: Chris Paul Receives Standing Ovation
Happy Halloween, Por Vida fans! Welcome to your morning Spurs Starter.
On Wednesday night, the San Antonio Spurs were outmatched by the red-hot Oklahoma City Thunder, falling 105-93. Despite moments of competitiveness, the Spurs struggled offensively against Oklahoma City’s strong defense, anchored by Chet Holmgren.
The game also marked Chris Paul's return to Oklahoma City, where he started 70 games for the Thunder in 2019-20. Thunder fans booed each Spurs starter as they were introduced—Julian Champagnie, Victor Wembanyama, Harrison Barnes—all met with jeers. But when Paul’s name was called, the boos turned to cheers, honoring his legacy.
Paul, now 39, showed he’s still got it, tallying 14 points on 5-of-9 shooting and adding nine assists in the loss. Not bad for a veteran still making his mark.
Now, on to the headlines:
THE NEWS
1. READ: Spurs' Offense Stumbles as Wembanyama Struggles in 105-93 Loss to Thunder
The San Antonio Spurs came up short against the Oklahoma City Thunder, losing 105-93 in a game that highlighted struggles on both ends of the floor.
Read the full story at the link above.
2. WATCH: Harrison Barnes Blows-By Chet Holmgren for Powerful Slam
On Wednesday night, the newly acquired San Antonio Spur put himself on the highlight reel.
Check out the play below and read more about it at the link above.
3. READ: After Summer of Reps, Spurs' Malaki Branham an Early Surprise
Through four games, San Antonio Spurs guard Malaki Branham has proven he's deserving of a rotational spot — a relative surprise considering his lack of preseason minutes, but a testament to his work ethic.
Read the full story at the link above.
TODAY'S SCHEDULE
- Spurs at Utah Jazz, 8:00 p.m. CT.
- TV: NBA League Pass, Bally Sports Southwest.
THE SCHEDULE
The San Antonio Spurs played their first game of the year on Oct. 25, kicking off the second season of Victor Wembanyama's young NBA career. Now that it's through, here's a preview of some upcoming dates and times (all in CST) throughout the season to watch for:
San Antonio Spurs Regular Season Schedule
Oct. 24: Season Opener at Dallas Mavericks (L 120-109)
Oct. 26: Home opener vs. Houston Rockets (W 109-106)
Oct. 28: Regular season vs. Houston Rockets (L 106-101)
Oct. 20: Regular season at Oklahoma City Thunder (L 105-93)
Nov. 15: Group Play Begins vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Dec. 10: NBA Cup Knockout Rounds Begin
Dec. 25: MSG Christmas at New York Knicks
Dec. 31: New Year's vs. LA Clippers
Jan. 23-25: Paris Games vs. Indiana Pacers
Feb. 3: Rodeo Road Trip Begins at Memphis Grizzlies
Feb. 14-16: All-Star Break
Feb. 20: Spurs Get Moody vs. Phoenix Suns
Feb. 21: Spurs Get Moody vs. Detroit Pistons
March 21: Longest Home Stand Ends vs. Philadelphia 76ers
April 6: Final Road Trip Begins at Portland Trail Blazers
April 13: Final Home Game vs. Toronto Raptors
Also, be sure to follow along with Spurs On SI's NBA tracker, with more detailed breakdowns of major league news and updates.
QUOTE OF THE DAY
“Create havoc, create destruction."- Dennis Rodman
THIS DAY IN SPURS HISTORY
October 31, 1928: Angelo Drossos, owner of the San Antonio Spurs from 1973 to 1988 was born in San Antonio.
