Spurs Starter, Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024: Spurs Turnover Trouble Proves Turbulent in 76ers Loss
The San Antonio Spurs' youth and inexperience reared its head again on Monday night in a 111-106 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.
Victor Wembanyama committed five turnovers himself while veteran pointguard Chris Paul committed and uncharacteristic four turnovers to make up a large chunk of the team's grand total of 18.
Additionally, Harrison Barnes didn't find the scoring column all night long despite playing a total of 20 minutes in the contest. All in all, it was a recipe for disaster in the City of Brotherly Love last night.
Now, onto the headlines.
The News
READ: San Antonio Spurs' Turnover Woes Continue in Tough Loss to Sixers
The San Antonio Spurs came up short on the road Monday night, falling to the Philadelphia 76ers.
READ: San Antonio Spurs Forward Named NBA Western Conference Player of the Week
Victor Wembanyama was honored after a pair of spectacular performances.
READ: Spurs Rumored to Target Kings Star De'Aaron Fox in Bold Trade Move
The San Antonio Spurs might be on the verge of making a major move for a star player.
Today's Schedule
No games scheduled. Happy Christmas Eve from the team at Spurs On SI.
Next game: Spurs @ New York Knicks | Dec. 25 (Christmas Day Game) | 11 a.m. CT | ABC
The Full Schedule
The San Antonio Spurs played their first game of the year on Oct. 25, kicking off the second season of Victor Wembanyama's young NBA career. Now that it's through, here's a preview of some upcoming dates and times (all in CST) throughout the season to watch for:
San Antonio Spurs Regular Season Schedule
Dec. 25: MSG Christmas at New York Knicks
Dec. 31: New Year's vs. LA Clippers
Jan. 23-25: Paris Games vs. Indiana Pacers
Feb. 3: Rodeo Road Trip Begins at Memphis Grizzlies
Feb. 14-16: All-Star Break
Feb. 20: Spurs Get Moody vs. Phoenix Suns
Feb. 21: Spurs Get Moody vs. Detroit Pistons
March 21: Longest Home Stand Ends vs. Philadelphia 76ers
April 6: Final Road Trip Begins at Portland Trail Blazers
April 13: Final Home Game vs. Toronto Raptors
On This Date in Spurs History ...
December 24, 1981: Acquired Mike Mitchell and Roger Phegley from Cleveland for Ron Brewer and Reggie Johnson.
Quote of the Day
“It's not every day you do something that's never been done before.”- Sean Elliott
The Closer
