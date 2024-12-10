Spurs Starter, Tuesday, December 10, 2024: Caitlin Clark Shares Support for Chris Paul's Assist Record
Amidst Chris Paul's supporters for his lates accomplishment of moving into second on the NBA's all-time assist charts lie a rather popular fan.
WNBA Superstar Caitlin Clark took to social media to showcase her support of CP3's latest achievement, much to the pleasure of some Spurs fans. State Farm shared an Instagram Reel congratulating Paul, and Clark shared the same reel to her Instagram story.
Now, on to the headlines:
The News
1. READ: Victor Wembanyama’s Late Heroics Lift Spurs Over Pelicans
On Sunday night, the San Antonio Spurs showed some serious gusto.
2. WATCH: Wembanyama Blocks Shot and Drains 1-Footed 3-Pointer on Back-to-Back Possessions
The French Phenom added to his already extensive highlight reel against the Pelicans on Sunday night.
3. READ: 'Spurs Spread Holiday Magic: Wembanyama and Champagnie Deliver Gifts
Julian Champagnie and Victor Wembanyama are quickly becoming fan favorites off the court in San Antonio.
Today's Schedule
No games today.
Next up: San Antonio Spurs @ Portland Trailblazers on Dec. 13 | 9 p.m. CT | Watch
The Full Schedule
The San Antonio Spurs played their first game of the year on Oct. 25, kicking off the second season of Victor Wembanyama's young NBA career. Now that it's through, here's a preview of some upcoming dates and times (all in CST) throughout the season to watch for:
San Antonio Spurs Regular Season Schedule
Dec. 10: NBA Cup Knockout Rounds Begin
Dec. 25: MSG Christmas at New York Knicks
Dec. 31: New Year's vs. LA Clippers
Jan. 23-25: Paris Games vs. Indiana Pacers
Feb. 3: Rodeo Road Trip Begins at Memphis Grizzlies
Feb. 14-16: All-Star Break
Feb. 20: Spurs Get Moody vs. Phoenix Suns
Feb. 21: Spurs Get Moody vs. Detroit Pistons
March 21: Longest Home Stand Ends vs. Philadelphia 76ers
April 6: Final Road Trip Begins at Portland Trail Blazers
April 13: Final Home Game vs. Toronto Raptors
Around the NBA
Catch up on some of the league-wide headlines below:
- Anthony Davis, Lakers Pranked Bronny James on Bench in Front of LeBron
- Los Angeles Lakers Getting a Statue of Miami Heat Team President Pat Riley
- Charles Barkley Found Out About ESPN’s ‘Inside the NBA’ Deal From the Internet
Also, be sure to follow along with Spurs On SI's NBA tracker, with more detailed breakdowns of major league news and updates.
Quote of the Day
“There are moments where we forgot what got us to where we are now. ... We stopped moving the ball. We know how it works. We are playing a great team with great players, and we've got to be close to perfect to win.”- Manu Ginobili
This Day in Spurs History
December 10, 1996: Waived Tim Kempton. Fired head coach Bob Hill after the Spurs got off to a 3-15 start; Named Gregg Popovich head coach.
The Closer
