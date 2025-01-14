Spurs Starter, Tuesday, January 14, 2025: Spurs Fourth Quarter Defense Stifles Lakers
The San Antonio Spurs snapped the team's losing streak last night with a 126-102 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on the road.
The Spurs allowed just 13 points in the fourth quarter to stretch the lead well into the comfort zone, and it came off the back of a trio of 23-point performances by Victor Wembanyama, Devin Vassell and Stephon Castle.
Any time three starters can combine for 69 points, it typically results in a pretty nice win, and last night was no different for San Antonio.
Now, onto the headlines.
The News
1. READ: 'If We Can Play, We'll Play': Lakers 'Preparing' to Face Spurs Despite Wildfires
The San Antonio Spurs relocated to a new hotel in downtown Los Angeles amid ongoing wildfires as they await the verdict on their two games against the Lakers Saturday and Monday.
2. READ: Spurs Faithful Mourn the Loss of Beloved Fan Sovia 'Spurs Lady' Lauriano
It's a somber day for Spurs fans, as the community lost one of its pillars in Sovia Lauriano.
3. READ: Spurs Erase Halftime Deficit To Blowout Lakers and Snap Losing Streak
The San Antonio Spurs never gave up and got a much needed victory over a Western Conference rival.
Today's Schedule
No game scheduled. Next game: Spurs vs. Memphis Grizzlies | Jan. 15 | 7 p.m. CT
The Full Schedule
The San Antonio Spurs played their first game of the year on Oct. 25, kicking off the second season of Victor Wembanyama's young NBA career. Now that it's through, here's a preview of some upcoming dates and times (all in CST) throughout the season to watch for:
San Antonio Spurs Regular Season Schedule
Jan. 23-25: Paris Games vs. Indiana Pacers
Feb. 3: Rodeo Road Trip Begins at Memphis Grizzlies
Feb. 14-16: All-Star Break
Feb. 20: Spurs Get Moody vs. Phoenix Suns
Feb. 21: Spurs Get Moody vs. Detroit Pistons
March 21: Longest Home Stand Ends vs. Philadelphia 76ers
April 6: Final Road Trip Begins at Portland Trail Blazers
April 13: Final Home Game vs. Toronto Raptors
On This Date in Spurs History ...
January 14, 1950: Swen Nater was born in Den Helder, Netherlands.
Quote of the Day
"You can't go to your team and ask them to lose."- Gregg Popovich
The Closer
