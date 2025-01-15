Spurs Starter, Tuesday, January 15, 2025: San Antonio Back in Play-In Picture After Rivals Lose
The San Antonio Spurs (19-19) enjoyed a slow Tuesday as they returned to Texas to prepare for their upcoming games against the Memphis Grizzlies. Wednesday turned out well for the Spurs as they saw the Phoenix Suns drop their matchup against the Atlanta Hawks.
The result takes the Spurs to 10th in the Western Conference Standings as the season nears the halfway point. San Antonio knocked off the Lakers on Monday and look to close the week strong with a pair of home matchups against the Grizzlies.
The News
1. Read: 'Brothers': Chris Paul's Quiet Act, 'Bigger Than Basketball' Legacy in Los Angeles
The San Antonio Spurs spent five days in Los Angeles awaiting a chance to hit the court against the Lakers. When it finally happened, Chris Paul had a chance to make the trip mean more than just a win in the standings.
2. Read: Spurs Erase Halftime Deficit To Blowout Lakers and Snap Losing Streak
The San Antonio Spurs never gave up and got a much needed victory over a Western Conference rival.
3. Read: Spurs Faithful Mourn the Loss of Beloved Fan Sovia 'Spurs Lady' Lauriano
It's a somber day for Spurs fans, as the community lost one of its pillars in Sovia Lauriano.
Today's Schedule
Spurs vs. Memphis Grizzlies | Jan. 15 | 7 p.m. CT
The Full Schedule
The San Antonio Spurs played their first game of the year on Oct. 25, kicking off the second season of Victor Wembanyama's young NBA career. Now that it's through, here's a preview of some upcoming dates and times (all in CST) throughout the season to watch for:
San Antonio Spurs Regular Season Schedule
Jan. 23-25: Paris Games vs. Indiana Pacers
Feb. 3: Rodeo Road Trip Begins at Memphis Grizzlies
Feb. 14-16: All-Star Break
Feb. 20: Spurs Get Moody vs. Phoenix Suns
Feb. 21: Spurs Get Moody vs. Detroit Pistons
March 21: Longest Home Stand Ends vs. Philadelphia 76ers
April 6: Final Road Trip Begins at Portland Trail Blazers
April 13: Final Home Game vs. Toronto Raptors
On This Date in Spurs History ...
January 15, 2024:Playing on the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday in King's hometown, Victor Wembanyama had a monster second half as Atlanta nearly blew a 35-point lead. The rookie, who was coming off a sprained ankle, had nine dunks while scoring 26 points, all in the second half, with 13 rebounds.
Quote of the Day
"Nothing. I was confused for two years. I didn't understand anything and I'm still confused."- Gregg Popovich
The Closer
Check out our home page for more news and be sure follow us on the platforms below. Thank you for checking in, and enjoy the rest of your day.
- X (formerly twitter) – San Antonio Spurs On SI (@SASonSI)
- Facebook: San Antonio Spurs On SI
- YouTube: San Antonio Spurs On SI (@SpursOnSI)
- Threads: San Antonio Spurs On SI @sanantonioSpursOnSI
- Subscribe To Our Newsletter Here