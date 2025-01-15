Inside The Spurs

Spurs Starter, Tuesday, January 15, 2025: San Antonio Back in Play-In Picture After Rivals Lose

Your daily briefing on what's going on with the San Antonio Spurs, including news, draft and more.

Joe Gaither

Jan 13, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) drives to the basket against Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
Jan 13, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) drives to the basket against Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

The San Antonio Spurs (19-19) enjoyed a slow Tuesday as they returned to Texas to prepare for their upcoming games against the Memphis Grizzlies. Wednesday turned out well for the Spurs as they saw the Phoenix Suns drop their matchup against the Atlanta Hawks.

The result takes the Spurs to 10th in the Western Conference Standings as the season nears the halfway point. San Antonio knocked off the Lakers on Monday and look to close the week strong with a pair of home matchups against the Grizzlies.

The News

1. Read: 'Brothers': Chris Paul's Quiet Act, 'Bigger Than Basketball' Legacy in Los Angeles

The San Antonio Spurs spent five days in Los Angeles awaiting a chance to hit the court against the Lakers. When it finally happened, Chris Paul had a chance to make the trip mean more than just a win in the standings.

2. Read: Spurs Erase Halftime Deficit To Blowout Lakers and Snap Losing Streak

The San Antonio Spurs never gave up and got a much needed victory over a Western Conference rival.

3. Read: Spurs Faithful Mourn the Loss of Beloved Fan Sovia 'Spurs Lady' Lauriano

It's a somber day for Spurs fans, as the community lost one of its pillars in Sovia Lauriano.

Today's Schedule

Spurs vs. Memphis Grizzlies | Jan. 15 | 7 p.m. CT

The Full Schedule

The San Antonio Spurs played their first game of the year on Oct. 25, kicking off the second season of Victor Wembanyama's young NBA career. Now that it's through, here's a preview of some upcoming dates and times (all in CST) throughout the season to watch for:

San Antonio Spurs Regular Season Schedule

Jan. 23-25: Paris Games vs. Indiana Pacers

Feb. 3: Rodeo Road Trip Begins at Memphis Grizzlies

Feb. 14-16: All-Star Break

Feb. 20: Spurs Get Moody vs. Phoenix Suns
Feb. 21: Spurs Get Moody vs. Detroit Pistons

March 21: Longest Home Stand Ends vs. Philadelphia 76ers

April 6: Final Road Trip Begins at Portland Trail Blazers
April 13: Final Home Game vs. Toronto Raptors

On This Date in Spurs History ...

January 15, 2024:Playing on the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday in King's hometown, Victor Wembanyama had a monster second half as Atlanta nearly blew a 35-point lead. The rookie, who was coming off a sprained ankle, had nine dunks while scoring 26 points, all in the second half, with 13 rebounds.

Quote of the Day

"Nothing. I was confused for two years. I didn't understand anything and I'm still confused."

Gregg Popovich

The Closer

Check out our home page for more news and be sure follow us on the platforms below.

Published
