Spurs Starter, Tuesday, November 12, 2024: Spurs Set Record Against Kings on Monday Night
Happy Tuesday, Por Vida fans! Welcome to your morning Spurs Starter.
Last night, Victor Wembanyama and company lit up the scoreboard in a 116-96 victory over the Sacramento Kings. The French phenom piled on 34 points, but arguably more impressive is the fact that the Spurs tied a franchise record for three-pointers made in a game with 22.
Wembanyama drained six three-balls, but Julian Champagne, Devin Vassell and Sandro Mamukelashvili all poured in three a piece individually. Before last night's game, the Spurs had lost three straight to the Kings.
Now, onto the headlines.
THE NEWS
TODAY'S SCHEDULE
- No games scheduled for November 12. The Spurs resume play tomorrow against the Washington Wizards.
THE FULL SCHEDULE
The San Antonio Spurs played their first game of the year on Oct. 25, kicking off the second season of Victor Wembanyama's young NBA career. Now that it's through, here's a preview of some upcoming dates and times (all in CST) throughout the season to watch for:
San Antonio Spurs Regular Season Schedule
Nov. 15: Group Play Begins vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Dec. 10: NBA Cup Knockout Rounds Begin
Dec. 25: MSG Christmas at New York Knicks
Dec. 31: New Year's vs. LA Clippers
Jan. 23-25: Paris Games vs. Indiana Pacers
Feb. 3: Rodeo Road Trip Begins at Memphis Grizzlies
Feb. 14-16: All-Star Break
Feb. 20: Spurs Get Moody vs. Phoenix Suns
Feb. 21: Spurs Get Moody vs. Detroit Pistons
March 21: Longest Home Stand Ends vs. Philadelphia 76ers
April 6: Final Road Trip Begins at Portland Trail Blazers
April 13: Final Home Game vs. Toronto Raptors
QUOTE OF THE DAY
“NASA discovered all those habitable planets the other day. Do you guys know about that? … 1,200 habitable planets. And then last night somebody lost a basketball game. Come on. Get over yourself.”- Gregg Popovich
THIS DAY IN SPURS HISTORY
November 12, 1977: Acquired Mike Green from Seattle for second-round draft picks in 1978 and 1979.
